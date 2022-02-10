Wordle started as a sweet game. Then we got our hands on it.

Yeah, well, that was last year. Fast forward to now, when the online game has gone through the viral-rage-shame-bullying-monetizing machine that is the United States in 2022, and has been spit out as a property of the New York Times and a canvas for our obsessions.

Perhaps you’ve heard of Wordle—the wholesome word game that a software engineer in Brooklyn made for his girlfriend as a sweet pandemic distraction?

On its current trajectory, by the time you read this, not only will tickets to “Wordle! the Musical!” have topped $750—if you’re lucky enough to get them—but the game will have fallen into disgrace, leading to a collapse in the Wordle NFT market, and 100,000 words worth of think pieces on Substack.

Advertisement

If you’ve managed to escape the long arm of Wordle, here’s how it works: You get six chances to guess a five-letter word, and part of the fun is that it seems like something smart people would be good at, but because you can almost always get the answer, it makes you feel like you’re smart.

When you guess the right word letter by letter the game’s squares turn green, and you get a little hit of dopamine. Considering that it may be the day’s sole bright spot, it’s no wonder the game has grown from 90 players in November to millions today.

Wordle comes out just once a day and takes but a few minutes to play. So in one sense it occupies very little time. And yet, in just a few months, an entire Wordle ecosystem has blossomed.

You could spend your whole day watching other people play Wordle on TikTok (how fun!); sharing Wordle memes; playing niche Wordle ripoffs like Taylordle (for fans of Taylor Swift fans) or A Greener Wordle (for fans of the Earth).

Advertisement

Mathematicians and computer scientists are in their glory, writing algorithms aimed at figuring out the best word to use to start the game—”arose,” “arise,” “roast,” “roate” and “adieu” among them—and then arguing over these words.

“Can we talk about how ADIEU is a terrible first guess?” Nate Silver, the celebrity statistician, recently tweeted.

The pleasures of Wordle extend beyond success at the game itself. Even though everyone seems to be playing, being a Wordle person makes you feel like one of the cool kids, an insider who can give a knowing chortle at Tweets such as:

“If you did well on wordle today you are sick, and you know why,” @johannabarr tweeted on Feb. 2, when the word of the day was “moist”—ranked as one of English’s most despised words.

Wordle is everything sourdough bread wanted to be at the start of the pandemic but couldn’t quite pull off. It’s instant. It’s carb-free. And, thanks to a button that lets you share your score, it’s social (for better or worse).

Richard Brooks, a local condo attorney, is using Wordle to try and get closer to his daughter’s boyfriend’s family. They’re in a Wordle-related group chat, and because some members of the boyfriend’s extended family have British accents, Brooks assumed they live in Britain. And because he likes to show off, he started staying up until midnight—when the game resets—so he could be the first one to share his score.

Advertisement

But bad move, dad! “My daughter Samantha just told me that although they may all have British accents, they all live in America now,” he said, “so all I really accomplish is waking them up every night.”

Wordle has become the third person in some marriages. The writer Katherine Howe and her husband play in the morning, each on his or her own phone, and immediately text each other their scores.

“It has become a point of bragging rights,” she said before musing on the game’s popularity:

“There’s something about the commonality of experience. We’ve all been so isolated and encapsulated in our own little worlds for such a long time, and this is a fun, non-threatening, non-political common point.”

Well, in an ideal world, anyway. Here’s what’s happening in our world:

The Washington Post: “Wordle sparks transatlantic rift as Brits denounce American English spelling of ‘favor.’”

Republic World: “Pakistan President Caught Playing Wordle Amid Flare-up With Balochistan; Netizens Outraged.”

In January, on Twitter, things got so ugly that the platform suspended an account, called @wordlinator, that spoiled the next day’s Wordle for people who committed the social sin of posting their scores, or “Wordle bragging.”

“People don’t care about your mediocre linguistic escapades,” one such message from @wordlinator read. “To teach you a lesson, tomorrow’s word is …”

(The malevolent creator reportedly found future answers online, in a blog by a software engineer who reverse-engineered Wordle’s algorithm.)

Meanwhile, on the last day of a particularly grim January, when Wordle was the only nice thing we had, the New York Times set the Wordle-verse aflame with the revelation that it was spending in the low seven figures to acquire the game.

Advertisement

A headline on a site called androidpolice.com summed up the national mood: “NYT decides to preemptively ruin Wordle ahead of it running out of 5-letter words.”

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.