In bequest to Peabody schools, pioneering scientist honored those who launched her love of learning

Rappaport, who had no surviving immediate family members when she died at age 83 in April 2020, donated her entire estate to several nonprofit entities, including more than $1 million to the Peabody public schools.

Ruth S. Rappaport enjoyed a trail-blazing career in pharmaceutical research, but the 1955 Peabody Veterans Memorial High School graduate never forgot her roots.

“I’m just so humbled by the bequest,” said School Superintendent Josh Vadala, calling the donation — the largest ever by an individual to Peabody’s public schools — “an extraordinary gift.”

Rappaport, who graduated from Vassar College and earned a doctorate from Yale University, was the first woman hired as a scientist by Wyeth Laboratories, where she helped develop vaccines for various illnesses and retired as senior director of clinical immunology and virology. She authored nearly 60 scientific papers.

“Ruth realized what she accomplished was only possible through her educational foundation and, whether considering academics or the arts, the Peabody public school system was the seed from which all this flourished,” Larry Shoer, a cousin of Rappaport and executor of her estate, said by e-mail.

“Growing up in a family with limited financial resources drove home the value of public education,” he added of Rappaport, who came from a Russian-Jewish immigrant background.

Vadala said he was impressed with how Rappaport, who lived most of her professional life in the Philadelphia area, structured her gift to make it an enduring one. The bequest stipulates the money be used to create a permanent endowment covering specific costs.

Net annual income from the Irving and Jennie Pearl Shoer Family Endowment — named for Rappaport’s late parents — is to benefit the high school through supporting the orchestra, providing scholarships, purchasing the George Peabody medals that are awarded each year to the top six graduating students, and potentially meeting other school needs.

Supporting the orchestra reflects Rappaport’s lifelong love of music and the arts. A violinist in the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School orchestra, she later played piano and regularly attended opera and performances of the Philadelphia Orchestra. She also composed music, studied ballet, wrote poetry, and collected art.

Rappaport and her twin sister, Patricia, each earned George Peabody medals in 1955, and Ruth’s donation helps ensure the medals will continue to be awarded.

The district, which first learned of the bequest in November 2020, has been receiving the donation in installments: $935,000 in December 2020, $125,000 in late 2021, and a final smaller donation — exact amount is yet to be determined — later this year. Officials said they are making a more formal announcement of the gift now since the donation is nearly complete.

Vadala hopes the bequest also will help preserve Rappaport’s legacy and that her rise from “humble beginnings” to a prestigious career in science can inspire today’s Peabody students — many of whom come from modest backgrounds.

“I think her story is incredible,” he said.

Shoer, a Lancaster resident, said it is notable that not only Rappaport, but her two late sisters also became successful scientists: Patricia Shoer Goldman‐Rakic was a professor of neuroscience at Yale University, and Linda Shoer was founder and president of List Biological Laboratories in California.

“To say that these daughters — their father a Peabody butcher whose immigrant Jewish parents moved the family to Salem from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and their mother, a Jewish immigrant from Russia with very limited education — defied expectations is an understatement,” Shoer said.

“Ruth achieved excellence in her endeavors, but did not seek the spotlight,” Shoer reflected. “In a conversation with Ruth, her attention was almost exclusively focused on the interests and concerns of the other person. She cared deeply about others. Where she could help make things better, she found her mission.

“Ruth was more than my cousin,” he added. “She was a beacon of good in a troubled world.”

