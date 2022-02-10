Best things to do in Rhode Island Feb. 11-18

It’s a Valentine’s-themed opening reception for the Newport Biennial at the Newport Art Museum Feb. 11. The juried exhibition is one of the museum’s longest standing traditions, according to the website. For over 30 years, the exhibition has featured work in various mediums from New England artists. If you miss the reception, fear not: the exhibit runs through May 29.

So the Pats aren’t in the Super Bowl. And Tom Brady broke up with us right before Valentine’s Day via Instagram. But don’t cry, Rhody. Happens to the best of us. Let’s pick ourselves up, throw away the Kleenex, and get back out there to celebrate all the awesomeness happening in Rhode Island (…and remind Tom what he’s &*^% missing. *sips wine, sniffs*)

Friday is the opening reception for two other exhibits at the museum: “Call & Response” — in which contemporary regional artists “plumb the Museum’s permanent collection and respond visually with their own original works”— and “Above/Below” — which “features works from the permanent collection that involve some visual trickery.” The reception includes festive cocktails, cash bar, light refreshments and an art-inspired scavenger hunt. 5-7 p.m. $10 nonmembers. 76 Bellevue Ave., Newport. 401-848-8200. Details here.

DINNER FOR TWO

Lovebirds might try a romantic dinner at Nomi Park, located in Newport’s seaside Wayfinder Hotel. Couples can split a boutique pre-fixe V-Day dinner. It’s your choice of four shareable dishes, but you might might start with cheese, warm baguette and smoked almonds, before splitting scallops with hearts of palm and yuzu emulsion, then cracking lobster with smoked tomato butter. For dessert? Chocolate mousse. $90. (Plus, dig these retro vibes.) Feb. 11-14. 151 Admiral Kalbfus Road, Newport. 401-849-9880. Reserve here.

Meanwhile, One Bellevue at Newport’s Hotel Viking offers a three-course Valentine’s Day pre-fixe dinner Feb. 12-14. $78 per person. One Bellevue Ave., Newport. 401-847-3300. Details here.

VEGAN FEST

Vegans: this is your Super Bowl. Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian or “plant curious,” taste your way through RI VegFest, Rhode Island’s annual vegan festival, at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. Browse some 85+ vendors, non-profit organizations, restaurants, artists, retailers, and more. You’re apt to find anything from vegan chicken drumsticks to donuts. Check out photos from 2020 for a feel of what to expect. #PlantPower. Feb. 12-13. 475 Valley St., Providence. Tickets $8-18. Details here.

JOHN CAFFERTY AND THE BEAVER BROWN BAND

Narragansett’s own chart-toppers play the Greenwich Odeum Feb. 12. The Rhode Island Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famers have had their songs in movies, from 1983′s “Eddie and the Cruisers,” to “There’s Something About Mary,” from “Rocky IV” to “Dumb and Dumber To.” #RhodyHallofFame. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets from $52. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

ANTI-VALENTINES DAY… AND LOVE IGLOOS

The Reef in Newport is celebrating both ways. On Feb. 12, they host an “Anti-Valentine’s Day Comedy Show and Specials.” The comedy is via local comedians. The specials include “Sushi and Chill” and “Wingman” Caribbean-style wings. $20 per person. Doors 7 p.m. 10 Howard Wharf. 401-324-5852. Details here.

But on Feb. 14, it’s just you and your boo in an igloo. (Or fireside.) The Reef’s three-course prix fixe menu includes shrimp rangoons, lobster risotto, five-spiced duck breast and red velvet heart cakes. #Igloolicious. Details here.

SNOWSHOEING (OR HIKING) UNDER A FULL MOON

I love the way the Audubon Society of Rhode Island describes this event: “A white expanse of snow blanketing the forest, the moon creeping up through the pines, and the stars twinkling overhead. All set the scene for a guided full moon snowshoe walk at Fisherville Brook Wildlife Refuge.”

Um… *hand-raise emoji.* I’m in.

BYO snowshoes; you can also rent from REI, according to the site. If there’s no snow, you’ll take a moonlit hike. If trails are too icy, the program will be canceled — check before you jet. 6:30-8:30 p.m, register by Feb. 15. 99 Pardon Joslin Road, Exeter. $20/non-member. For teens and older. Details here.

JAKE BLOUNT

Newport Folk Fest alum Jake Blount brings his Americana/ bluegrass vibes to Askew in Providence Feb. 17. The Providence-based Blount is a clawhammer banjoist — he won the 2020 Steve Martin Banjo Prize — fiddler, singer and ethnomusicologist specializing in the music of Black and indigenous communities. Identifying as a queer Black musician, he’s shared his research from the Smithsonian Institution to Yale. His 2020 solo album “Spider Tales” was a Best of 2020 on lists from NPR and The New Yorker. He’s the real deal. $12 in advance, $15 day of show. Doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. 150 Chestnut St., Providence. Details here.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN AND ‘80s HITS

Fans of the Richard Gere classic, rejoice: the musical version of the Oscar-winning movie is headed to PPAC. And ‘80s music fans, you can rejoice, too. The score includes hits like “Higher Love” (Steve Winwood), “Owner Of A Lonely Heart” (Yes), “Love Is A Battlefield” And “Invincible” (Pat Benatar) and “Lost In Your Eyes” (Debbie Gibson). Gen X, this is your soundtrack. Opens Feb. 18. Tickets from $20. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

