Beverly City Council approves plaques honoring four local veterans killed in Vietnam War

The Beverly City Council on Monday unanimously approved a motion to install four plaques at various locations paying tribute to local veterans who were killed in combat during the Vietnam War.
The plaques will honor US Army Sergeant Alfred Small, killed in action Nov. 24, 1968; Marine Lance Corporal John Glasser, killed in action Sept. 15, 1966; Army Corporal Donald Contarino, killed in action Aug. 14, 1969; and Army Captain James Shotwell, killed in action May 25, 1968, said City Councilor Matthew J. St. Hilaire during the meeting before Monday’s vote.
He said Small’s plaque will be installed at Rantoul and Roundy streets, Glasser’s will go up at McKay Street and Colgate Road, Contarino’s will grace High and Haskell streets, and Shotwell’s will be erected at Hale and Valley streets.
“This is, you know, a great thing to do to honor the service” of the men, said St. Hilaire. “Appreciate the Veterans Council for bringing this to our attention.”
Councilor Scott D. Houseman also lauded the late servicemen for making the ultimate sacrifice in war, at very tender ages.
“It’s worth us reflecting and noting the ages of these four soldiers,” Houseman said. “Lance Corporal Glasser was probably 18 years old when he was killed in action. Corporal Contarino ... was only 19 years old. Sergeant Small was also only 19 years old, and Captain Shotwell was 28 years old. When you think about the sacrifice that they made at such a young age, it really is worth, I think, our acknowledgement.”
