Beverly City Council approves plaques honoring four local veterans killed in Vietnam War

The Beverly City Council on Monday unanimously approved a motion to install four plaques at various locations paying tribute to local veterans who were killed in combat during the Vietnam War.

The plaques will honor US Army Sergeant Alfred Small, killed in action Nov. 24, 1968; Marine Lance Corporal John Glasser, killed in action Sept. 15, 1966; Army Corporal Donald Contarino, killed in action Aug. 14, 1969; and Army Captain James Shotwell, killed in action May 25, 1968, said City Councilor Matthew J. St. Hilaire during the meeting before Monday’s vote.

He said Small’s plaque will be installed at Rantoul and Roundy streets, Glasser’s will go up at McKay Street and Colgate Road, Contarino’s will grace High and Haskell streets, and Shotwell’s will be erected at Hale and Valley streets.