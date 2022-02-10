Danvers man arrested for possession of child pornography found in hidden room of his apartment

A Danvers man was arrested for allegedly possessing hundreds of images of child pornography Thursday found in a hidden room in his apartment by a contractor doing renovations on a bathroom, the Essex district attorney’s office said.

Mark Ternullo, 68, was arraigned on one count of possession of child pornography in Salem District Court, the office said in a statement.

Bail was set at $10,000. If he posts that, Ternullo must remain in house arrest, with a GPS monitoring device, have no contact with children under age 18 and stay off the Internet, the statement said.