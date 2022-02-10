Despite criticism, Assembly committees vote for redistricting bill

Rather than eliminating the change, redistricting consultant Kimball W. Brace unveiled another version of the Senate map on Thursday that extends Archambault’s District 22 even further into Paolino’s District 17.

Republicans had criticized a last-minute change to the Senate map that shifted a slice of Lincoln from the district represented by Senator Thomas J. Paolino, a Lincoln Republican, to the district represented by Senator Stephen R. Archambault, a Smithfield Democrat who co-chaired the redistricting commission and owns land straddling the Smithfield/Lincoln border.

PROVIDENCE — Despite objections, House and Senate committees on Thursday voted for redistricting legislation that redraws new political boundaries in Rhode Island to reflect the latest census figures.

“We did take a look at Districts 17 and 22, which I know is subject to a lot of discussion,” Brace said. “We, in fact, increased the amount of territory that 22 takes from 17 in order to put the polling place into that area at the request of the town clerk in Lincoln.”

In making that change, Brace also moved sections of North Providence and North Smithfield to Senate District 17 so that it maintained the required population level, he said. “So we have balanced those two out and satisfied the desire of the town clerk to put a polling place into that (district).”

John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said it makes sense that the Lincoln town clerk would want to avoid the cost and effort of opening a polling site for one small neighborhood.

“But the obvious solution wasn’t to add more of Lincoln to District 22 — it was to undo the gerrymander,” Marion said after the meeting. “Instead, they doubled down on their previous decision.”

Rhode Island Republican Party chair Sue Cienki said, “It’s an awful gerrymander,” and the latest change to the Senate map “makes it worse.” She said Republicans might try to amend the bill on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Archambault has defended the new district boundary, saying, “There are several shared interests, underscored by the fact that many of those houses are most easily accessed by traveling through Smithfield. Although these changes make Senate District 22 more Republican, I am fully supportive of them because they keep communities of interest together.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 9 to 3 for the redistricting bill, which now moves to the Senate floor on Tuesday.

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio and Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey, Democrats who can sit in on any committee vote, joined in voting for the legislation. The “no” votes came from three Republicans — Senate Minority Leader Dennis L. Algiere, Senate Minority Whip Jessica de la Cruz, and Senator Gordon E. Rogers.

Meanwhile, the House Committee on State Government and Elections voted 12 to 2 for the redistricting bill, which now moves to the House floor on Tuesday.

The no votes came from two Democrats — Representatives Edith H. Ajello and Michelle E. McGaw. They raised concerns about a section of the bill that lets party chairs appoint new members to the local Democratic and Republican district committees, which will make endorsements in the 2022 elections.

That proposal drew criticism from progressives, who see it as a way for Democratic Party leaders to try to keep progressives from continuing to make electoral gains.

A House lawyer, former Representative Timothy A. Williamson, said the legislation reflects past practice. “Upon passage of any redistricting bill, the former Senate and House districts no longer exist,” he said at a meeting earlier this week. “So this bill has got nothing to do with individuals, it has nothing to do with members. It has everything to do with the actual district.”

But Ajello, a Providence Democrat, said she wasn’t interested in a “that’s the way it’s always been done” argument.

She noted that the legislation allows Democratic and Republican state committee members to remain in their positions, in addition to current legislators, once the new boundaries are in place. So she questioned why the legislation would only allow for replacement of district committee members.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” Ajello said. “It seems to me that it would make more sense for our statutes to align with the constitution and for elected people — whether they be state representatives or senators or district committee people or state committee people — to be in that position until their successors take over.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.