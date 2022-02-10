Dorchester ‘serial pimp’ faces sentencing for sex trafficking three women, 16-year-old girl

Authorities said in legal filings that the trafficking occurred in states including Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, and Maine.

The defendant, Bruce A. “Arki” Brown, 43, pleaded guilty in US District Court in November to charges including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of a minor, and prosecutors are seeking a prison term of 11 and 1/2 years pursuant to a plea agreement, according to court papers.

A Dorchester man faced sentencing Thursday in federal court in Boston for the sex trafficking of three women and a 16-year-old girl across state lines, according to legal filings.

“Since at least 2004,” prosecutors wrote in a recent sentencing memorandum, Brown “has devastated the lives of his sex-trafficking victims. They had difficult lives before they met him. He saw that. He used that. And he made it worse.”

Prosecutors wrote that Brown, a “serial pimp,” began selling victims for sex against their will since at least that year, targeting a drug addict, a domestic abuse survivor, a prior trafficking victim, and a minor.

Brown, the memorandum said, beat “his co-conspirator, in front of victims, including Victim D, a domestic violence survivor and in front of Victim B, a minor. ... (Victim B noted ‘[h]e would turn the tub, shower on, the bottom one, and grab her by the hair, and bring her under the water so she can[not] breathe, take her back out and yelling at her, and put her back in the water, or hitting her, punching her.’)

Prosecutors said Brown - whose prior record includes convictions for distribution of cocaine, grand theft auto, possession of firearms, and assault and battery - “carried guns around” his victims. “He beat them and beat others in front of them. And when he was caught, he doubled down by enlisting co-conspirators to get the victims to change their stories.”

In separate memorandum, lawyers for Brown requested that he receive a recommendation for a prison in the northeast offering drug and mental health treatment programs, and where his family can regularly visit.

“He has accepted responsibility for his crimes and is remorseful,” Brown’s lawyers wrote, adding that Brown “had a difficult upbringing” and “did not have a stable home life. He reports abuse from his mother from an early age. Although his father treated him well, Brown reports that he was often left in the care of various women his father was dating while his father sold drugs.”

From an early age, the defense filing continued, “Brown has been dealing with extremely difficult circumstances, and what most would consider a hard life. Brown’s lengthy criminal record reflects that he ultimately did succumb to the pressures of his upbringing and environment.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.