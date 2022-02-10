FBI offers $10,000 reward for information leading to capture of suspect in 11 bank robberies in four states including Mass.

The assailant, the FBI said, allegedly threatened to use a gun and tried to enter the vaults during at least six bank robberies. He is described as a white male standing 5′6″ to 5′8″ with a medium build and blue eyes and light-colored hair, according to the statement.

The bureau confirmed the hefty reward offer in a statement, which said the heists all occurred at banks located along Interstate 91. The FBI also released photos and video surveillance of the suspect.

The FBI on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man called the Route 91 bandit who is suspected of committing 11 bank robberies in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont between September 2021 and last month.

Authorities said he normally dons a hood or a hat and white sneakers, and he also may be cruising around in a newer model Nissan sedan.

“In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, in the statement. “We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt. He’s considered armed and dangerous so please take a close look at these images and reach out to us if you know who he is.”

The robberies occurred Sept. 9 at Arrha Credit Union located at 63 Park Ave. in West Springfield, Mass.; Sept. 20 at American Eagle Credit Union located at 201 Elm St. in Enfield, Conn.; Oct. 4 at People’s United Bank located at 479 Canal St. in Brattleboro, Vt.; Oct. 15 at Webster Bank located at 2 North Road in East Windsor, Conn.; Oct. 22 at Webster Bank located at 637 Main Street in Somers, Conn.; Nov. 5 at Workers Credit Union located at 107 Tower Rd. in Athol, Mass.; Nov. 19 at Liberty Bank located at 27 Dale Road in Avon, Conn.; Nov. 20 at Savings Bank of Walpole located at 400 West St. in Keene, N.H.; Dec. 16 at Greenfield Cooperative Bank located at 176 Avenue A in Montague, Mass.; Jan. 6 at Keystone Bank located at 122 Prospect Hill Road in East Windsor, Conn.; and Jan. 27 Franklin First Federal Credit Union located at 57 Newton Street in Greenfield, Mass.

The bureau urges anyone with information on the suspect to call 1-857-386-2000. Tips can also be sent electronically via tips.fbi.gov.





