RI CRIME

Gunfire as man barricades himself inside home in Providence

Police said they responded to the house at 25 Denison St. early Thursday and began negotiating with the lone gunman.

By Amanda Milkovits Globe Staff,Updated February 10, 2022, 41 minutes ago

PROVIDENCE -- Multiple gunshots rang out from inside a home in the Charles neighborhood where a 60-year-old man has barricaded himself for several hours Thursday.

Around 6:30 a.m., there was gunfire heard from inside the house. Police have warned the public to stay away. Providence firefighters responded to a small fire that started in the area, and quickly extinguished it.

No injuries have been reported.

WPRI reported that the gunfire went on for at least five minutes. The police had responded after a call that the man had assaulted a family member and had ammunition in the home.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.

