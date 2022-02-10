Gunfire as man barricades himself inside home in Providence

PROVIDENCE -- Multiple gunshots rang out from inside a home in the Charles neighborhood where a 60-year-old man has barricaded himself for several hours Thursday.
Police said they responded to the house at 25 Denison St. early Thursday and began negotiating with the lone gunman.
Around 6:30 a.m., there was gunfire heard from inside the house. Police have warned the public to stay away. Providence firefighters responded to a small fire that started in the area, and quickly extinguished it.
No injuries have been reported.
Update: multiple shots are being fired from inside 25 Denison St. Everyone must continue to shelter in place. The surrounding area is in lockdown. Avoid the area. TAV— Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) February 10, 2022
WPRI reported that the gunfire went on for at least five minutes. The police had responded after a call that the man had assaulted a family member and had ammunition in the home.
Current scene. 6:30. pic.twitter.com/vv0YTgKjxz— Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) February 10, 2022
