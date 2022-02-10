Gunfire as man barricades himself inside home in Providence

PROVIDENCE -- Multiple gunshots rang out from inside a home in the Charles neighborhood where a 60-year-old man has barricaded himself for several hours Thursday.

Police said they responded to the house at 25 Denison St. early Thursday and began negotiating with the lone gunman.

Around 6:30 a.m., there was gunfire heard from inside the house. Police have warned the public to stay away. Providence firefighters responded to a small fire that started in the area, and quickly extinguished it.