‘I’m doin’ fine’: Life at 102 is good for Warren, R.I.’s Ethel Rubinstein

Also, she’s funny as all get out. Ethel Rubinstein has been this way for more than a century, and is still going strong at her home in Warren, Rhode Island.

WARREN, R.I. — She isn’t a Twitter doom-scroller or a backseat driver. She doesn’t gossip about other people or want what they have. She is, one of her grandchildren says, a walking serenity prayer, accepting the things she can’t change, changing the things she can’t accept, and knowing the difference between the two.

And what’s that like?

“It’s great,” Rubinstein, dressed in a “Golden Girls” sweatshirt, said with a shrug and a laugh.

Advertisement

Janet Shansky leans over her mother, Ethel Rubinstein, to help with a crossword puzzle. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Is the secret to a long and happy life right here in Warren? If it is, it’s pretty simple: Be more like Ethel Rubinstein. Maybe throw on a “Golden Girls” sweatshirt, too.

I first met Ethel almost exactly a year ago, during a flurry of coverage of the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out. As a reporter, and maybe also as a person, I am the opposite of an Ethel Rubinstein. I am a backseat driver, the voice chirping in the ears of anyone with power or influence: Are we almost there yet?

At the time, Rhode Island’s vaccine efforts were slow, and slow to prioritize seniors. The state’s two largest hospital groups offered vaccines to their board members weeks before broad swaths of seniors, including Ethel, were eligible. I was doom-scrolling on Twitter when someone sent me a message about her grandmother, who’d just gotten her first vaccine dose and was looking forward to meeting her newest great-grandson, a fellow pandemic baby. It would make a fun human interest story, she said. It did. Ethel’s story and photo ended up on the front page of The Providence Journal.

“Boy, that was a big one,” Ethel remarked, accurately.

Advertisement

In the year since, amid a job change and a lot of stories about the predicament we still find ourselves in, I’ve often thought about Ethel and how she’s dealing with two pandemic years. Late last month I decided to call her daughter, Janet Shansky, with whom Ethel lives. But as a worrier, I worried: While vaccines were keeping people alive and out of the hospital, they hadn’t ended the pandemic, which preyed on older people. Janet picked up.

“She’s actually doing fine,” Janet told me by phone. “She’s pretty chipper.”

Ethel Rubinstein, 102, celebrated her half birthday on Feb. 10, 2022. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Ethel is finding a lot to be chipper about. There are the old movies she likes, the 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles she labors over – a snack-themed one sits, vanquished, on the dining room table – and tennis. She likes Roger Federer.

“He’s really a gentleman,” Ethel said.

But most of all, she’s chipper about her family. It is growing: Her newest great-grandson, Jonah, is just two months old. Last weekend Ethel and Janet met up with Jonah and his brother Jordan for lunch in Sharon, Massachusetts.

“Ooh, he’s beautiful! Look at him!” Ethel cried when she saw Jonah.

“She’s a wonderful wonderful person,” Ethel’s grandson and Jonah’s father, David Rubinstein, recalled later. “And just inspirational. She does have some health challenges now, and she giggles her way through them. She actually just giggles her way through it if she has trouble standing up or holding onto her walker.”

As we spoke on the phone, Jordan, David’s 19-month-old, said something in the background.

Advertisement

“He said either ‘hello’ or ‘Elmo,’” David relayed.

Jordan is friendly. Fair to say he gets that from Ethel, just like the chubby cheeks he had when he was an infant. She had those too when she was born, in 1919, in Portland, Maine. There, she grew up in a family of six kids. Eventually Ethel Mack met Myer Rubinstein. They wed at the Jewish Community Center in Portland in June 1942. They had two kids, who gave them four grandchildren and now seven great-grandchildren. Myer died in 1996. About six years ago, after living her entire life in Maine, Ethel moved to an assisted living facility in Barrington; then, in November 2020, she moved in with Janet in Rhode Island.

She’s having fun. Janet has a matching “Golden Girls” sweatshirt. They FaceTime with family members and do puzzles. Ethel isn’t much for the news and doesn’t spend a lot of time on what she calls the “magic machine” – the computer.

“Every day is a miracle, basically, and she’s aware of that,” said granddaughter Sara Kaye, who lives in Texas. “She’s not afraid of today being her last day. She’s like, ‘I’ll be fine with that too. Just happy to be here.’”

This isn’t to say her life is without challenges. She has always been fast to make friends, but she is one of the few surviving members of her peer group.

Ethel Rubinstein as an 8-year-old with her mother, Annie Mack, in an old family photo that hangs over Rubinstein's favorite chair. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Granddaughter Lani Harrison in recent years asked her when her next high school reunion will be.

Advertisement

“Oh, they’re holding it in a phone booth,” Ethel responded.

You can ask a neuroscientist about the 102-year-old woman with the sharp wit. You don’t have to look far.

“Brain-wise, she’s still in really good shape,” said granddaughter Becca Shansky, a professor of neuroscience at Northeastern.

It’s not that she turned 102 and decided to have this great outlook on life, Becca said. She’s always been that way. It keeps perspective on things: She’s in her mid-40s now, and if she’s going to live another 55 years, she’ll have to pace herself in terms of stress.

“I can pull from that from what my grandma would say — ‘OK, help people if you can, and otherwise just work on keeping yourself sane,’” Becca said. “And that’s what I’m trying to do.”

You can ask an actuary if you want to know how rare it is for someone to make it to 102. You don’t have to look far.

“The chances are just so, so tiny for a woman born in the year 1919 to be not just alive, but in pretty good health,” said her son, Stu Rubinstein, who is an actuary. He gets his analytical mind from his mother, who, because of limited opportunities for women at the time, was only able to do two years of junior college.

Ethel now needs a walker, but gets around pretty well. She talks by phone to her only surviving sibling, 98-year-old sister Helen Hoffman, almost every day. When Ethel doesn’t pick up, her sister calls again, right away — routines are what they are, and with a combined 200 years between them, they don’t go away easily. When they eventually chat, they will probably talk about their families and the good times they had growing up in Maine. Ethel’s family would like to take her back there someday, though that might not be in the cards.

Advertisement

If Helen and Ethel chat on Thursday, they’ll have a lot to discuss. Because that day is a momentous one: Ethel turns 102 and a half. She didn’t even realize it until Stu told me, who told Janet, who told Ethel.

“Oh my goodness, I can’t believe it,” Ethel said. When Janet suggested celebrating, Ethel said absolutely. “Maybe we could get a lobster dinner.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.