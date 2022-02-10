It was this loon’s lucky day

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On the morning of Jan. 28, a Massachusetts Environmental Police officer found an injured bird in the middle of the road on Cranberry Highway in Wareham. Drivers were trying to avoid the bird, as it was obstructing the flow of traffic. The officer was able to rescue the bird, which turned out to be a common loon with an injured wing. The officer took the loon to a wildlife rehabilitation center for treatment.

The common loon is listed as a species of special concern in Massachusetts and is considered to be endangered or threatened in the northern United States and Canada. At one time, common loons could probably be found throughout the Bay State, but due to hunting and loss of habitat, they had all but disappeared by the 1920s. But they began making a comeback in the 1970s, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, which posted a photo of the rescued loon on Facebook.

“They are a migratory species and more water-dependent than any other inland bird, only coming to the shoreline to breed and nest,” the post said. “Their principal spring and fall migration route is generally in the region where the injured Loon was recovered this morning, crossing the Cape near the Cape Cod Canal.”

SNOW PATROL

The snowstorm that walloped the region on Jan. 29 resulted in a lot of snow-related calls to police (no surprise there). Case in point: At 11:57 a.m. Jan. 29, a man on Jere Road in Wilmington told police that a town plow hit his basketball hoop and damaged it. Police spoke to the homeowner and took a report, and the town’s Department of Public Works was notified.

WINTER WONDERLAND

Police in Walpole also got a couple of interesting calls during that Jan. 29 snowstorm. At 1:50 p.m., police received a report that two loud bangs were heard about 10 seconds apart in the area of Hoover and Adams roads. Units responded and determined the cause of the noise was a snowblower backfiring. At 5:25 p.m., police checked out a report of suspicious activity on Donna Drive. According to the log entry, a man was “acting oddly” and “running up and down [the] street waving arms around acting excited about snow.” Police spoke to the fellow, who said he was “just exploring” and advised him about the dangers of the storm. He was sent on his way.

MORE SNOW WOES

At 10:54 p.m. Jan. 29, Winthrop police got a call from a resident who alleged that his neighbor was shoveling snow onto the sidewalk and into his yard, and he asked the neighbor to stop, but he had not. The responding officer said there was “video of him putting the snow in the direction of his yard,” while also noting that it “could have been the wind” as well. “They are going through some issues,” the log entry stated.

At 11:26 a.m. Jan. 31, Winthrop police received a call from an employee of a convenience store who reported that the owner of the neighboring properties hired a snow removal service and all of the snow ended up in the convenience store’s parking lot. “Now no one can access the parking lot,” the log entry stated. The dispatcher logged the incident and suggested that the caller contact the neighboring owner to ask if the snow removal company would return “and rectify the situation.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.