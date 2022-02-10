Kayaking between icebergs, Framingham author is fascinated by survival stories

Humans do not possess the cryoprotective proteins that prevent cells from bursting when they freeze, unlike creatures that can be revived after thawing such as painted turtle hatchlings, wood frogs, alligators, iguanas, Arctic woolly bear caterpillars, some species of beetles, and Tardigrades or “water bears.” Yet Ferencik’s imagination conjured the image of a young girl frozen in an Arctic glacier and ultimately the story behind how she got there.

While walking in the woods near her home in the winter of 2018, Erica Ferencik came upon what appeared to be juvenile painted turtles frozen mid-stroke along the icy edge of a pond.

A book launch party for “Girl In Ice,” newly published by Scout Press (an imprint of Simon & Schuster), will take place on Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St.. The in-person event is free, but registration is required at www.brooklinebooksmith.com/event/live-brookline-booksmith-erica-ferencik-girl-ice.

The story features Valerie “Val” Chesterfield, a brilliant linguist who is struggling to come to terms with the apparent suicide of her twin brother, whose studies at a remote research station off the coast of Greenland could avert a climate disaster. His research partner needs Val’s help to communicate with a child who has thawed from a glacier alive, but speaks a language that no one understands. To do that, Val must conquer personal demons along with inherent challenges amid the desolate landscape.

Ferencik already has received critical praise for the book, which explores complex issues of grief, fear, language, found family, and climate change. It is her third thriller, all holding true to her stated passion to “create un-put-downable novels set in some of the most inhospitable regions on earth.”

In researching her debut novel in 2017, “The River at Night,” Ferencik spent weeks interviewing off-the-gridders in the remote Allagash wilderness of northern Maine. For “Into the Jungle,” released two years later, she rafted 100 miles up the Amazon River to gain firsthand knowledge of the opposing beauty and dangers found within the Peruvian jungle.

After completing an extensive outline for “Girl In Ice,” Ferencik traveled to Greenland in mid-August 2019 to conduct a monthlong field research into its people, culture, landscape, and wildlife. Once again, she confronted her personal fears for the greater good of a well-told story by flying in small planes and helicopters over mile-deep fjords. When kayaking among multistory icebergs, she was casually advised by her Natural Habitat Adventures guide to “turn toward the noise” in case ice collapsed and generated tsunami-sized waves. For two weeks, her group camped within sight of the polar ice cap with only a flimsy-looking electric fence separating them from marauding polar bears.

Ferencik speculates that her fascination with survival stories is connected to her “extremely challenging childhood” that has left her fight or flight instincts close to the surface. For a decade prior to becoming a published author of novels and screenplays, she also honed keen powers of observation as a sketch comedy writer and stand-up comedian. Her resume additionally includes stints as a visual artist, waitress, realtor, ghostwriter, and editor.

Throughout her wide-ranging career, Ferencik said she has discovered that courage is a muscle that each of us exercises daily. While insisting “we all have tools we don’t know we have,” however, Ferencik is careful to discern that her research trips are solely in service to writing authentically about the human condition.

“I don’t mean to be little miss travelogue. And none of this is to show I can do it, because anyone can buy a ticket to Greenland,” Ferencik said. “For me, writing a novel is an act of love. It’s what I have to give to the world. I’m not going to solve climate change, or world hunger, or voting rights. I want to bring the real feels, sights, sounds, and smells of these places, and I can’t and won’t do it through Google because who cares about that.”

Ferencik already is at work on her next novel, “The Intelligence,” a thriller about nature striking back after all the damage that humans have wrought. While it is first and foremost an entertaining page-turner like her previous books, Ferencik hopes it, too, provides a richer understanding of life.

“I want people to know they have more bravery than they ever knew. They’re also resourceful under the most incredible circumstances,” she said. “Like, for instance, this pandemic.”

Cindy Cantrell may be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.

Erica Ferencik lived for several weeks in a cabin in Greenland. Photo by Kim Borovik







