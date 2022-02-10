Lewis Temple invented a revolutionary harpooning tool

The Temple toggle, superior to an ordinary barbed harpoon, had a pivoting head. Other harpoons often came loose during the hunt. Temple’s harpoon would secure to the whale’s flesh and made it almost impossible for the whale to break free. His design was more efficient and effective than other harpoons.

This Black History Month

Historians have not determined whether Temple, who was born in Richmond, Va., in 1800 and was illiterate, was born a slave. Despite never learning to read, Temple was a successful blacksmith and owned and operated a whale craft shop on the waterfront in New Bedford. He lived comfortably even though he never patented the Temple toggle.

Temple moved to New Bedford in 1829 and began working as a blacksmith in the city, a key hub of the whaling industry. In 1834, he was elected vice president of the town’s first antislavery society, the New Bedford Union Society, and one of the Black branches of the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society.

Temple contributed to the anti-slavery movement and often assisted former slaves in New Bedford, which had a large Black population.

He died in 1854, after sustaining injuries from a fall while crossing a plank over an open sewer trench. He had a wife, Mary Clark, and three children.

A statue honoring Temple stands in front of the New Bedford Free Public Library. The monument is based on a photograph of his son because no likeness of Temple existed for a model.

