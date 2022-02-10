Maine man indicted in burning of Black church in Mass.

A Maine man charged with setting fire to a Massachusetts church with a predominantly Black congregation was driven by racial animus, according to court documents.

Dushko Vulchev, 45, of Houlton, Maine, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on four counts of damaging religious property “because of the race, color, and ethnic characteristics" of those associated with the church, and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony.

An email seeking comment was left with his federal public defender.