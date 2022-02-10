Maine man indicted on federal charges of setting fires at Black church in Springfield

An attorney for Vulchev did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Dushko Vulchev, 45, of Houlton, Maine, was indicted on one count of using fire to commit a federal felony and four counts of damage to religious property involving fire, the office of US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

A Maine man who had called for the killing of all Black people was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Springfield for a fire in late 2020 that destroyed a church named for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., officials said.

Investigators discovered evidence showing that Vulchev expressed deep hatred for people of other races, according to the statement.

A search of his vehicle found “multiple electronic storage devices containing images demonstrating Vulchev’s racial animus toward Black people, including a ‘White Lives Matter’ mural and a photo of Adolf Hitler in a track suit,” prosecutors said.

The devices contained messages dating back several years that demonstrated Vulchev’s racism, including messages from December 2020 calling for the elimination of all Black people and saying, “I need a gun to kill” Black people, in both cases using the N-word, according to the statement.

People who knew Vulchev told investigators that he often displayed hatred of people of color and commonly used a racial epithet to refer to Black people, prosecutors said.

Police began investigating Vulchev after finding a fire early on Dec. 28, 2020, at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Presbyterian Church that caused significant damage to the structure, according to the statement.

Investigators determined that the fire was connected to several earlier incidents of arson and malicious damage to vehicles parked on church property and nearby, including a fire at the backdoor on Dec. 13, 2020, and two fires near the backdoor on Dec. 15, prosecutors said.

Using surveillance video, investigators identified Vulchev as the suspect, according to the statement.

Vulchev was arrested in January 2021 and charged in Pittsfield District Court with three counts of attempted arson and several counts of malicious damage, the Globe reported. He was charged in federal court by criminal complaint in April.

