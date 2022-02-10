Masks no longer required at Mass as of Feb. 28, Archdiocese says

“Priests, Deacons, and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion are no longer required to wear masks during the distribution of Communion, but the pastor may continue to require it if he wishes to do so,” the statement said. “Masks will also not be required in Parish Faith Formation programs as of February 28.”

Boston’s Catholics will no longer have to wear masks at Mass starting Feb. 28, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston said Thursday.

Not every priest is compelled to lift the mask order, however.

“If a pastor decides that it is not yet time in his community for a dropping of a mask requirement, based on his knowledge of the needs of his particular community, he may continue to require the wearing of masks in his parish,” the statement said.

A parish also must comply with any local mask mandates imposed by its municipality, according to the statement.

“Parishes are still required to maintain, mark, and communicate a portion of each worship space as being reserved for those who wish to wear masks and social distance,” the statement said. “Parishes are also encouraged to continue to exercise and encourage caution in all parish activities.”

The move, while significant, isn’t surprising, coming as it does after Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced masks will no longer be required in Massachusetts schools as of Feb. 28.

Baker’s announcement was swiftly followed Wednesday by confirmation from the superintendent of the archdiocese’s parochial schools that they were dropping all school mask mandates effective Feb. 28, in light of the Baker administration’s decision.

“As always, however, we will follow any local health board mandates,” said Thomas W. Carroll, the archdiocese’s school superintendent, in a statement Wednesday. “Similarly, we will follow the existing federal order for mask wearing on school buses. DESE guidance on mask wearing for students returning after COVID cases will remain.”

