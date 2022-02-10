Mass. reports 5,634 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 1,089 among staff

The relatively low numbers coincides with Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement this week that the statewide mask mandate in schools will be lifted at the end of the month.

The 6,723 total cases were 5,263 fewer, or down about 44 percent, than those reported last week , according to data published by the state.

Public schools in Massachusetts once again recorded a large drop in COVID cases, reporting 5,634 new cases among students and 1,089 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.

There are about 920,000 students and 140,000 staff members are learning and working in-person in schools across the state, and about 0.61 percent of students and 0.78 percent of staff members reported positive COVID cases to their districts from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9.

Advertisement

Massachusetts requires districts to report positive cases among students and staff whether or not they had been in a school building since their last positive test, and state reports on COVID data in schools also do not distinguish this.

Last year, about 1,000 schools participated in COVID testing programs while remote learning was still counted as regular school time, and now more than 2,200 have signed up to participate this academic year. For the one-week period that ended Sunday, 1,894 schools reported testing data, more than 200 fewer than in the last reporting period.

From the pooled test program, 48,186 pools were processed with a positivity rate of 3.3 percent from the week that ended Sunday.

Many schools are phasing out the test-and-stay program and instead are offering weekly rapid at-home COVID-19 tests to staffers and students as a part of a new state initiative. Tests for the new program began arriving to schools at the end of January. Families are supposed to report positive cases based on those tests to school districts, which in turn will report them to the state.

Advertisement

Among schools still participating in test-and-stay, 12,876 tests were conducted, about 22,348 fewer than last week, and 12,612 tests came back negative during the week that ended Sunday.

Boston, Worcester, Springfield reported the highest number of COVID cases in the state for the week ending Wednesday, with 205 students and 48 staff testing positive at Boston Public Schools; 141 students and 28 staff testing positive at Worcester Public Schools; and 120 students and 42 staff testing positive at Springfield Public Schools.

The number of cases reported at school does not necessarily indicate in-school transmission or COVID clusters, which are two or more cases attributed to the same exposure, according to the state. Department of Public Health. In all public and private K through 12 grade schools in Massachusetts, there were 40 cluster from Jan. 9 to Feb. 5.

The state tracts the number and rate of COVID cases among different age groups, including among the school aged population. During the two-week period from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the state reported 4,763 cases among children from birth to age 4, 5,354 cases among kids ages 5 to 9, 4,952 cases among kids ages 10 to 14, and 6,019 cases among teenagers ages 15 to 19.

Among people under age 20, and among all age groups, kids ages 5 to 9 had the highest rate of COVID-19 infection for the two-week period: 1,449.1 people per 100,000.

Though severe COVID infections among children are relatively uncommon according experts, many children remain unvaccinated and some children have been hospitalized and died from COVID in Massachusetts since the pandemic began. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, 96 people under age 20 in Massachusetts were hospitalized, and no one in that age group died.

Advertisement

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.