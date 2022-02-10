Michelle Wu: It’s “deeply disappointing” that public safety unions continue to battle COVID-19 vaccine mandate

“What we see here is a small group of unions deferring to, enabling, and empowering a fringe group that is seeking to have an absolute right to remain unvaccinated in the middle of the pandemic,” Wu said in a brief interview outside her home. “I continue to be surprised and disappointed that so many of our public safety partners continue to refuse responsibility for vaccination.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said on Thursday it is “deeply disappointing” that public safety unions are still fighting her COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers, as the legal and political dispute over the requirement continues to dominate her first few months in office.

It was just the latest salvo in the ongoing and increasingly acrimonious fight over Wu’s vaccine mandate for city workers, and it came just 12 hours after four public safety unions slammed Wu’s administration in a public letter for the way it has negotiated the requirement.

Announced in December and originally set to take effect in mid-January, the requirement is on hold amid a legal challenge from several first responder unions. Though the vast majority of the city’s roughly 19,000 employees — including the vast majority of first responders — have been vaccinated against COVID-19, some unions argue the mandate violates existing labor agreements. Previously, city workers could opt to be tested regularly instead of being vaccinated.

It’s become the dominant political dispute of Wu’s early tenure, one early brawl in a power struggle that shows no signs of receding. Protesters dog her at events across the city and, for the past month, have been showing up most mornings outside her Roslindale home to bang drums and shout their opposition.

Even if Wu wins the court fight, her chilly relationship with the public safety unions seems unlikely to warm anytime soon. Contracts for the public safety unions are due to be renegotiated, and Wu has pledged to use the bargaining process as a way to reform the police department, an effort that is sure to meet with resistance. Campaign contributions show that city firefighters and police overwhelmingly preferred Wu’s opponent in last year’s mayoral election.

Leaders of four public safety unions — Boston Firefighters Local 718, Boston Police Superior Officers Federation, the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society, and the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association — wrote in the public letter Wednesday evening that they were “extremely disappointed” with how the administration had handled the negotiations, citing delays and cancellations. They said Wu’s team has failed to respond to several union proposals.

Asked about the unions’ letter, Wu said Thursday morning that the group of unions protests her administration “through bombastic statements” regardless of whether her administration is at the table. The administration continues to negotiate and has “presented many examples of compromise,” she added.

Last Friday, the city and the unions failed to reach an agreement despite spending nine hours at the bargaining table. Wu said over the weekend that the administration was “ready to move forward with a full vaccination policy.”

Negotiations continued this week, though with some postponements and cancellations, according to the unions’ letter.

The city said that one offer under consideration with public safety unions would have allowed their unvaccinated members to take unpaid leave, rather than face termination, during periods of COVID-19 surge, as defined by a series of public health metrics. During non-surge times, those unvaccinated workers would have been permitted to work so long as they were tested regularly for the virus. But there has yet to be agreement on that offer or any other.

The City Council is set to hold a hearing Friday on the vaccine mandate and agreements between the city and unions. Officials from the mayor’s office, the executive director of the of the public health commission, and representatives from the various municipal bargaining units are invited to testify.

Wu, who served on the council for more than seven years, said Thursday she respects the council’s right to hold the hearing, calling such public sessions “an important tool of our democracy.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.