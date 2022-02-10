MIT president Reif to resign

He will take a sabbatical then return as a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, according to MIT.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology President L. Rafael Reif announced on Thursday that he will resign at the end of 2022 after more than a decade leading the institution.

“Thanks to the exceptional efforts and impact of the people of MIT in research, education, and innovation, the Institute consistently ranks among the very top universities in the world,” Reif wrote in a letter sent to the MIT community Thursday morning, announcing his plans.

“We can all be proud of these collective achievements; I am thankful to everyone whose creativity, vision, and hard work made them possible. I will always be grateful for the pleasure and privilege of working with such a tremendous range of people whose talents, judgment, and character I respect and admire.”

Reif became the 17th president of MIT in 2012 after serving seven years as provost. He first joined the MIT faculty in 1980 as an assistant professor of electrical engineering.

Reif oversaw the institution during a period of growth as well as the renaissance of neighboring Kendall Square. He also led the institution through the COVID-19 pandemic.

His tenure was not without controversy, however.

In 2019 Reif acknowledged that he signed a 2012 letter to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, thanking him for a donation to a professor at the school, and that senior members of his administration approved Epstein’s gifts to the MIT Media Lab even after Epstein had been convicted of a sex offense and served time in jail.

Originally from Venezuela, Reif came to the US to earn his doctorate at Stanford University. His parents were Jewish refugees who fled Eastern Europe in advance of the Nazi regime, according to MIT.

“MIT has seen tremendous growth and development during Rafael’s decade-long tenure as President,” says Diane Greene, chair of the MIT Corporation. “At a time of accelerated change, MIT’s relentless focus on excellence has expanded the boundaries of the basic and applied sciences that will benefit of our world for years to come.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz.