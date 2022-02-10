One person dies in Abington house fire

One person died and another was injured in a 2-alarm fire in Abington Thursday morning, officials said.
The 911 call reporting a fire at 736 Linwood St. came in at about 3:45 a.m., according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services.
Crews arrived at the scene encountered heavy smoke and flames at the residence, officials said.
“Firefighters arrived to find the house fully involved,” Wark said in an email.
One adult was taken to the hospital and another died as a result of the fire. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of the family and a formal identification by the chief medical examiner’s office, officials said in a statement.
The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Abington Fire Department, the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Section assigned to the state fire marshal’s office, and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s office, the statement said.
Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from Brockton, East Bridgewater, Hanson, Rockland, Weymouth, and Whitman.
