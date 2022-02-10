Preaching to everybody but the choir

But in his current whistle-stop tour of Washington and Boston, he has found himself trying to dissuade Democrats and Republicans from sticking with some of the few sensible positions they actually agree on.

As secretary of state for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis is the British government’s top official there, and as such is used to bitter divisions.

Brandon Lewis (right), the British secretary of state for Northern Ireland, met with Representative Richard Neal, Democrat of Massachusetts, in Washington on Wednesday.

There is bipartisan support in Washington for support of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which requires checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland from the UK but not when they move from Northern Ireland to the Irish Republic. There is also broad agreement in opposition to the British government’s proposal to end prosecutions of violence committed during the Troubles. Victims’ families are vehemently opposed to that.

Lewis thinks something modeled on the truth and reconciliation commission in South Africa would serve Northern Ireland better.

The Troubles ended, for all intents and purposes, in 1998, with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, shepherded by former senator George Mitchell of Maine.

American diplomacy, stewarded by both Democratic and Republican administrations, has been steadfast in its support of the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process, which many in Congress fear will be undermined by the twin British government goals of removing the protocol and ending prosecutions of Troubles-era violence.

A bipartisan congressional resolution, sponsored by Representative Bill Keating and cosponsored by three dozen Democrats and Republicans, opposes “any attempt by the British government to implement amnesty or statute of limitation laws that would end or inhibit investigations and prosecutions of crimes committed during the Troubles, including on Bloody Sunday.”

The resolution also supports the Northern Ireland Protocol, which the UK agreed to with the European Union after the UK voted to leave the EU. Backers of the protocol say the re-introduction of new border checkpoints will undermine stability in Northern Ireland, becoming a target of and recruitment tool for Irish republican dissidents who oppose the Good Friday Agreement.

In an interview, Lewis said the British government wants to replace the protocol because it is already a threat to the Good Friday Agreement by being opposed by one side of the community: unionists who want Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom.

Last week, the first minister of the power-sharing government in Northern Ireland, Paul Givan of the Democratic Unionist Party, resigned to protest against the protocol, leaving the assembly’s executive powerless. While unionists complain that checks on British goods arriving in Northern Ireland ports amounts to an affront to their British identity, the protocol is creating empty shelves, Lewis says.

“Over 200 businesses have stopped supplying Northern Ireland. The business community says the protocol doesn’t work,” Lewis said. “The protocol was designed to protect the Good Friday Agreement. Now it’s undermining it.”

Lewis said suggestions that removal of the protocol will lead to a return of hard border checkpoints are misplaced.

“We’re not having borders,” he said. “We’ve been very clear on that.”

During a two-day visit to Washington, Lewis met with members of the Biden administration and Representative Richard Neal, the Massachusetts congressman who as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has said Congress won’t approve a US-UK trade deal if the British government walks away from the protocol and undermines the Good Friday Agreement. President Biden agrees with Neal.

Arriving in Boston Thursday, Lewis was set to lunch with business leaders, hold a seminar at Harvard, and meet Governor Charlie Baker. On Friday, Lewis will make his pitch at the Boston College Club to the Global Leadership Institute at BC, then two stops in Dorchester: the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the US Senate and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.

He is very consciously venturing into the heart of Irish-American leadership in Washington and Boston. Lennox Lewis, the former heavyweight champion from West Ham in London, might have a better shot at persuading those power brokers than Brandon Lewis, a Tory minister from Harold Wood in London.

But as any boxer knows, sometimes you have to fight your own corner.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.