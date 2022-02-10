Private company handling repairs on Huntington Avenue following major water main break in Back Bay

Repairs are continuing on Huntington Avenue near the Prudential Center Thursday following a water main break that sent tens of thousands of gallons of water flowing through the neighborhood for an extended period Wednesday night.
The Boston Water and Sewer Commission tweeted around 9 a.m. that a private contractor had been hired to repair damaged road surfaces near the intersection of Huntington Avenue and Harcourt and Ring streets in the Back Bay.
A private contractor has taken over the repairs at Huntington Ave. at Harcourt and Ring Streets for BWSC. All buildings have water service. Expect traffic delays as both Inbound and outbound sides are limited to one lane of traffic. Updates to follow.— BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) February 10, 2022
Water service in the neighborhood has not been interrupted by the failure of the underground pipes, according to the commission.
The commission did not immediately provide an explanation for the break Thursday.
