Private company handling repairs on Huntington Avenue following major water main break in Back Bay

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated February 10, 2022, 11 minutes ago

Repairs are continuing on Huntington Avenue near the Prudential Center Thursday following a water main break that sent tens of thousands of gallons of water flowing through the neighborhood for an extended period Wednesday night.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission tweeted around 9 a.m. that a private contractor had been hired to repair damaged road surfaces near the intersection of Huntington Avenue and Harcourt and Ring streets in the Back Bay.

Water service in the neighborhood has not been interrupted by the failure of the underground pipes, according to the commission.

The commission did not immediately provide an explanation for the break Thursday.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

