‘Promising, but not yet definitive,’ R.I. officials say of Captain Cook’s ship

Emidy’s comments came a few days after the Australian National Maritime Museum released its draft report on the identification of the Endeavour. Based on a preponderance of the evidence, the museum said it had identified Captain Cook’s ship at a wreck site north of Goat Island. They pointed to similarities between the wreck site known as RI2394 and the historical record of the Endeavour , and evidence like wood samples taken from the site, which were European in vintage.

“The evidence presented in the report to make the case that HMS Endeavour has been located is promising, but not yet definitive,” Jeffrey Emidy, the interim executive director of the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission, said in a written statement Thursday.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island state historic preservation officials said Thursday they have reviewed a report claiming Captain James Cook’s Endeavour is lying in the murky waters of Newport Harbor. They’re not on board yet, and signaled concerns with the way the report was released.

The museum’s announcement last week was greeted with international headlines, but also skepticism among some in Rhode Island: The head of a private nonprofit that had worked with the museum on the research, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project, called the finding premature and a breach of the contract between the two groups. Kathy Abbass said RIMAP would post the “legitimate” report on its website when the study is done, even as the Australian museum stood by its work and said it was surprised by the reaction.

Now, the state of Rhode Island is officially chiming in — also with concerns.

The Australian museum “has promised additional study and peer review of their conclusions, and both should go forward,” Emidy said. “RIHPHC is committed to assisting with this in any appropriate way, but we are also extremely concerned that the release of this report has increased the vulnerability of the site.”

The commission is a state agency funded through state and federal dollars.

In formal comments to the museum sent Wednesday, Emidy noted errors and other omissions, including omissions of credit for Abbass’ work. He also said the museum had issued its public statement that the Endeavour had been identified without notifying the commission. That meant it hadn’t been able to consider how it might affect the preservation of the site. The commission, which issues permits for this sort of archaeological work, says in its standards and guidelines that information is typically withheld. That’s to protect archaeological sites from being disturbed or looted.

And, because the draft was written before the final report of the fieldwork was completed, it’s premature, Emidy said. Artifact analysis from 2021 fieldwork is still going on.

Captain James Cook’s Endeavour — many modern sources refer to it as the HMS Endeavour, but it’s more precisely called the HMB Endeavour, for His Majesty’s Bark — played a key role in England’s exploration of the South Pacific. Cook’s trip starting in 1768 represented the empire’s first contact with Australia. He also reached New Zealand. It remains an emotional and politically charged topic in modern Australia, parts of which Cook claimed for the empire.

After Cook’s voyage, the ship was sold into private service and renamed the Lord Sandwich, according to historians. Then it was used to transport Hessians to the United States and to jail American rebels during the Revolutionary War. In August 1778, the Brits scuttled it in Newport Harbor to block a superior French fleet, historians say.

Historians have long suspected the Endeavour was in Rhode Island waters, and have spent 20 years and even longer researching various wreck sites.

The search, experts in Rhode Island say, didn’t end this month.

“While RIHPHC can agree that there is nothing in the report that rules out RI 2394′s identification as Lord Sandwich, at this time we are only prepared to say that it is very likely that the wreck is, indeed, the historic ship,” Emidy wrote.

