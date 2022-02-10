Quincy advocates see trees as key to community health

The presentation will be hosted by Quincy’s Thomas Crane Library on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 7 to 8 p.m. The speakers will include American Forests’ senior manager for climate and health, Molly Henry; David Meshoulam, executive director of the advocacy organization Speak for the Trees, Boston; and Quincy’s tree warden, Chris Heyward.

“Tree Equity” is defined by its creator, American Forests , as “the right number of trees so all people experience the health, economic and other benefits that trees provide.”

Local advocates for the importance of trees for neighborhood well-being are behind an online public presentation on “Tree Equity,” a new measure of community health.

The program will explain the concept of the “Tree Equity Score” and American Forests’ virtual Tree Equity tool. The online tool plots the health, wealth, and racial makeup of local neighborhoods against their percentage of tree coverage. The bottom line, advocates say, is that low-income residents and communities of color often have fewer trees than white, wealthier neighborhoods, and therefore receive fewer benefits from mature trees.

The upcoming program’s presenters and local supporters believe the Tree Equity mapping tool can be used to influence public policy and funding decisions on the local level. It’s also free and easy to access. (Go to americanforests.org and click “Resources for You.”)

In its description of the presentation, Crane Library invites residents “to learn about the methodology behind the Tree Equity Score and dig into the tool with us to discover some of the powerful ways that it can be used to influence policy and funding decisions and achieve Tree Equity in your community.”

Maggie McKee, chair of the Quincy Tree Alliance, said her group became interested in the Tree Equity Score tool after discovering “how unequal the distribution of trees is around the world. We really wanted to learn more about it.”

McKee described her city’s tree alliance, a growing organization of community advocates with 141 members, as “a group of people trying to increase the number of trees we have in Quincy. That means not cutting healthy trees down and also planting new ones.”

“Trees do seem to be a topic that people across the political spectrum care about,” she said.

McKee said that learning to use the Tree Equity Score will help make sure “we are advocating for planting and protecting trees in the areas that need them most.” The upcoming presentation will further that goal, she said.

Meshoulam of Speak for the Trees, Boston will speak about his group’s use of tree equity mapping to promote environmental equity. “That’s an amazing tool,” he said of the Tree Equity Score. “The maps depict the correlation between air temperature and tree canopy coverage,” he said.

More trees mean cooler temperatures in summer, leading to health and economic benefits, said Meshoulam, a career science educator. The differences in tree coverage between high-income and low-income neighborhoods are significant because of “the benefits trees provide us,” he said.

Fewer trees mean hotter days in summer, more air pollution, and basement flooding. “Kids have more asthma,” Meshoulam said. “Energy bills are higher because of the expense of cooling. You turn on the air conditioning more often. You feel stress more.” Other health detriments include higher blood pressure, more heart disease, and higher health care bills.

Using its own tree equity mapping tool, he said, Speak for Trees organized a community project last fall to plant more trees in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston. The gains will show up in time.

“We’ve planted trees in these neighborhoods. It takes a long time for a tree to grow,” he said. “This is a long-term goal and project. It might take a decade for this to take root.”

His group also was part of a successful campaign to preserve trees on Melnea Cass Boulevard, persuading the City of Boston to change its mind about removing them as part of a redesign.

The library recommends that people use Zoom to join the online meeting at ID 838 7285 6404. You can also call 646-558-8656 and use the same ID to listen to the audio; or view the program live on the library’s YouTube channel. No registration is required.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.