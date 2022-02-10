Shuttle bus crash in Harvard Square under investigation

At 7:16 p.m. Cambridge police tweeted that units were at the scene of the crash, which happened in front of the Tasty Burger and The Garage on JFK Street. Police said it appeared that the bus driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and there were no injuries.

Cambridge police and firefighters responded to this shuttle bus crash in Harvard Square Wednesday night.

“There is no reported structure damage to the building,” the tweet said.

A photo tweeted by police showed the bus on the sidewalk in front of 36 JFK St., where The Garage is located. The windshield of the bus was shattered and the awning at 36 JFK St. was broken.

The Cambridge Fire Department tweeted that they responded to the crash at approximately 6:45 p.m. along with Cambridge police, Cambridge Inspectional Services, and Harvard University police.

