Swastika, threat to Black people found at Curry College after rash of racist graffiti on campus

Milton police and the college’s Department of Public Safety have increased surveillance and staffing on the campus and adopted other strategies to protect students, according to the statement.

The messages included a swastika and a threat against Black members of the campus community that gave a date of Saturday, Feb. 12, according to a Thursday statement from the college.

Racist and antisemitic graffiti was found Tuesday inside men’s restrooms in the athletic field house and a dormitory at Curry College in Milton, where authorities have been investigating a rash of hate speech scrawled in campus buildings since late last month, according to officials.

Advertisement

“We have been aggressive in sharing information about these incidents with our community so that we can work collectively to assure a safe environment,” the college said.

A Milton police spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Only a week before the graffiti was reported, college officials held meetings with concerned students to discuss five previous incidents of hate speech found written on campus properties, including swastikas and “hateful language” found in a dormitory laundry room on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Globe reported.

“We are proud of our students and community members who are coming together to stand up against racism and antisemitism,” the college said Thursday.

College officials said they would do everything possible to identify the person or people responsible for the graffiti and to keep the campus safe.

“Curry College is an inclusive community where embracing differences is essential to creating a safe and welcoming environment for exploration and learning, as well as personal and professional growth,” the college said. “It is therefore both enormously disheartening and disturbing that our school community has been violated by hateful symbols and threats.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.