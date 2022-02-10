Voices on the street: Is it time to ease pandemic restrictions?

Jane Moskowitz, 51, who teaches English at William J. Ostiguy High School in Boston, said she is hopeful but wary about Governor Charlie Baker’s decision to end the statewide mask mandate.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, people seem divided over the wisdom of relaxing safety measures. Many are relieved that life seems to be returning to normal, however gradually, yet worry the virus will rebound if precautions are relaxed too quickly.

As the Omicron surge recedes, COVID-19 cases are falling sharply, and the state’s mask mandate in public schools will expire later this month.

“I feel we’re fairly safe with Omicron on the way out, and from what I’ve read experts feel we’re heading towards the endemic stage,” she said. Endemic refers to a phase where the virus exists at a baseline level but is no longer a public health emergency.

At the same time, although she and her family are vaccinated and boosted, she fears that relaxing the mandates could affect people in her life who are more susceptible to the virus.

“I have several people in mind who are fragile or immunocompromised, so I feel worried for them that they’ll be less able to protect themselves,” Moskowitz said.

Joseph Roberts, a salesman from the South Shore, said he feels comfortable sending his children, who are fully vaccinated, to school without masks. Roberts and his family have followed the state guidelines and will continue to as circumstances change.

“I just am trying to do the right thing. I’m wearing my mask, I wash my hands, I’m trying not to get sick, trying to be healthy,” Roberts said.

In ending the mask mandate, Baker emphasized that cities and towns can make their own decisions, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday the district will maintain its requirement for now.

Wu said the city will wait until it sees “a consistent trend of downward progress.” She noted that younger children are not being vaccinated at as high a rate as adults, and that school-aged children have to share close quarters in class.

For some, the restrictions placed on public spaces have made it difficult to participate in daily life. Herbert Errell is fully vaccinated and thinks COVID-19 safety restrictions are negatively affecting businesses, especially restaurants.

“They should let everything go back to normal,” he said. “I don’t feel like we should be stopping people from going into certain businesses and things like that because it’s really inconveniencing people.”

Joseph McCann, who lives in Methuen, supports vaccines but held off on receiving the shot until recently due to health concerns. On Thursday, he was unable to enter the New England Aquarium because he didn’t have a vaccination card.

“Unfortunately, we need to make tough decisions and people need to be vaxxed,” he said. “It’s a downer, but we gotta do what we gotta do and you just have to live with it for a while. Things will get better.”

People new to the Boston area said easing restrictions could allow them to acclimate more easily to their new home.

Dave Kramer, 74, who recently moved to Framingham with his wife from Michigan, said he feels it may be too early to lift restrictions, but hopes to be able to explore the sights sometime soon.

“I think it’s a little early for it to be lifted only because we’re very cautious,” said Kramer. “Freedom is one thing and I appreciate that. But health is a bigger factor.”

His children live in Boston, and he hopes this spring will see fewer cases so that his daughter’s wedding can occur.

“We’re hoping it’s going to be easy enough for people to feel comfortable coming,” he said. “We’re just hopeful.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com. Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.