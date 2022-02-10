With stark photo, Wu questions Mass. deadline to lift school mask mandate

Almost all of them did, Wu said in a tweet Wednesday night, sharing a photo of students with their hands raised.

Hours after Baker’s announcement, Wu asked a room of high school students to raise their hands if they believed the city should keep its mask requirement in place beyond Feb. 28, when the state mandate will expire.

Mayor Michelle Wu is continuing to support masks in schools after Governor Charlie Baker announced he will lift school mask mandates at the end of the month — and she’s not shy about letting people know.

The students are members of the Mayor’s Youth Council, a group of about 70 high school students from across the city, which aims to give teenagers opportunities for civic engagement.

“Our young people don’t have the luxury of being irresponsible, or even carefree,” Wu said in a follow-up tweet. “They’re eager learners and experienced organizers. They see no other choice but to clean up after generations of adults before — for climate, equity, and yes, public health right now.”

In his announcement Wednesday, Baker emphasized that cities and towns can make their own policies around masks in schools, but the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will no longer require them starting Feb. 28. Some suburban districts had already submitted proof of high vaccination rates and low transmission rates to get a waiver from the state, allowing students to do away with their masks in school.

Boston has not yet made a formal announcement regarding whether students will be required to wear masks in schools past Feb. 28. A Boston Public Schools spokeswoman said on Wednesday that school officials are speaking with members of the Boston Public Health Commission.

As the wave of Omicron variant cases wanes in the US, other governors have also announced they will remove mask requirements in schools. The Democratic governors of New Jersey and Connecticut this week announced they will end school mask mandates in their states, as did officials in Oregon and Delaware.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston said Wednesday afternoon that it was dropping all school mask mandates at its parochial schools effective Feb. 28.

