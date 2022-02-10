‘Woof You Be Mine’ doggie speed-dating returns Friday

Available to meet Friday at the Third Annual Woof You Be Mine doggie speed-dating event at The Guild Pawtucket brewery, 461 Main St.., Pawtucket, R.I., from 6 to 9 p.m.

SINGLE CANINE, cool wet nose, foodie, looking for a good walking partner, cuddles, and games. Needs pampering and gives unconditional love.

One of Rhode Island’s most adorable dog adoption events returns after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and features about a dozen adoptable dogs.

“We’re calling it the ‘Garden of Love,’ an area that is festively decorated,” said Jordan Bouclin, director of the Rhode Island Pet Network, a volunteer advocacy group for state pet rescues. “The dogs will each be there with a handler from the rescue. We’ll let them rotate around and let them spend 5 minutes on a date to find their ‘fur-ever friend.’ If a match is made, they can put in an application.”

The rescues take it from there. They will screen each applicant.

Advertisement

Not all Save One Soul dogs can be adopted by Massachusetts residents because of state-mandated importation quarantine requirements. One of the dogs available tomorrow, Rocky, is available for Massachusetts adoption.

You do not need to doggie date to attend.

Bouclin said nearly every dog that has attended the event has ended up getting adopted. The event was held twice before the pandemic put a freeze on in-person gatherings.

But fortunately, the doldrums of COVID-19 led to a rise in pet adoptions.

Bouclin says that surge has begun to slow down and this dog adoption event is the beginning of a new pet rescue campaign.

The R.I. Pet Network is partnering with local organizations to promote pets in need, including BUPPY PETS, a dog-treat business, The Guild, Save One Soul Animal Rescue, and the Valentine’s Day Vendor Market.

Advertisement

In addition to cute fuzzy dogs, there will be food vendors, craft beer and wine for purchase and Valentine’s Day merchants. Bewitched of Scituate will be on hand for psychic readings.

A dog named Harley was one of the doggie daters in the 2020 event. Stack 9 Photography & Design

“It’s a good time for a good cause,” Bouclin said.

Registration for free tickets is available on Eventbrite. Bouclin said they have had almost 150 tickets reserved, and walk-ins are welcome.

“The rescue has missed in-person events which are important to get dogs adopted,” Bouclin said. “We’re happy to get people together and help the rescue and vendors.”

Not only does the event seek to find forever homes for loveable pets but also opens space at fosters for dogs to be pulled from shelters.

And even if you can’t find the one on Friday, you can stay in touch with the rescues until a match is made.





Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.