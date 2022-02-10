Biden highlights plan to trim drug costs

His pitch, which he delivered at a community college in Culpeper, Va., came on the heels of a dire inflation report released earlier in the day. Consumer prices jumped 7.5 percent over the year ending in January, as the sources of inflation have broadened on a monthly basis with increases in the costs of rent, electricity, clothes, and household furnishings. The pandemic disrupted supply chains and government aid boosted consumer demand, causing prices for gasoline, food, and other goods such as autos to rise earlier this year.

CULPEPER, Va. — Unable to tame inflation that has worsened sharply under his watch, President Biden stressed Thursday that his administration’s policies would cut prescription drug prices and make life more affordable for families.

Advertisement

Inflation poses a triple threat for Biden going into this year’s midterm elections. Prices at a 40-year peak have dimmed his public support and endangered his policy agenda, while efforts by the Federal Reserve to curb inflation could meaningfully slow the strong economic growth that had been a highlight of his first year.

“Inflation is up. It’s up.” Biden said. “But the fact is that if we’re able to do the things I’m talking about, it will bring down the cost for average families.”

The president said he will “work like the devil” to bring down gas prices. He said “everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug costs,” as he pledged that his policies would give family budgets some breathing room. He said pharmaceutical companies should be able to make a profit, though they cannot price drugs at levels that hurt people’s financial wellbeing.

“The idea that you can charge whatever you want is just not going to happen,” said the president, who was flanked on stage by signs that said “lowering costs for families” in an indication of just how much inflation has taken over the administration’s messaging.

Advertisement

Joshua Davis, a 12-year-old with diabetes, introduced Biden to the crowd. The boy’s father also has diabetes, and the family’s insulin budget, even though it has insurance, runs between $6,000 and $7,000 per year. Sometimes, the family uses expired insulin to save money.

“I’m thankful that insulin was invented because it is my life support — I don’t have a choice whether or not to use it,” the seventh-grader said.

Biden’s trip to Virginia also served as an opportunity for him to start promoting his party’s candidates in November’s midterm elections. He appeared alongside Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger, who is in danger of losing her seat representing a central Virginia district.

Spanberger said she welcomes any effort to lower prescription drug prices and told reporters that the effort was about a broader attempt to reduce inflation.

“That’s part and parcel of what we’re here talking about, right?” she said. “So when you’re worried about the gas pump or you’re worried about the cost of chicken in the grocery store, and your child is diabetic — all those things become impactful.”

Spanberger is one of several Democrats who have raised alarms about slipping support from voters. She suggested in a November interview with The New York Times that Biden had overreached with his plans for new government programs that recalled the Depression-era agenda of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“Nobody elected him to be FDR; they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos,” she said.

Advertisement

After the article was published, Spanberger said, she got a call from Biden, who said, “This is President Roosevelt calling.” Biden was “belly-laughing,” she said.

Republicans seized on Thursday’s inflation report to blast Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package for fueling the spike in prices.

“Rampant inflation and soaring prices are crushing, crushing the American people,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday in remarks on the Senate floor. “If you haven’t personally gotten a pay raise of 8 percent or more in the last year, then Democrats’ policies have given you a pay cut.”

Efforts to lower prescription drug costs have long been a Democratic priority and popular with voters. Biden’s drug proposals are included in his “Build Back Better” legislation but the sprawling package is all but dead in the face of stark opposition from Republicans and key holdout Democrats, including Manchin.

Associated Press

Rep. Greene criticizes ‘gazpacho police’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, has long been the center of controversy for comparing Democrats and their policies to Nazi Germany — but it’s her latest attempt, in which she appeared to confuse its secret state police force with a cold soup from Spain, that has stirred up Washington.

Greene appeared on One America News on Tuesday and accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, of using Capitol police as “political pawns” and “sending them into our offices” — referring to a complaint from her colleague Representative Troy Nehls, Republican of Texas. The Capitol Police rejected Nehls’s claim that a security check of his open office was an illegal investigation, calling it protocol when an unattended office has a door left open.

Advertisement

Greene referenced “Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives.”

Pelosi has yet to comment publicly on the incident, but the apparent mix-up of “gazpacho” and “Gestapo” quickly went viral online — sparking memes and reactions shared by politicians and other prominent figures.

Washington Post

Va. official resigns after posts praising Capitol rioters

RICHMOND — A deputy Virginia attorney general overseeing election issues resigned Thursday after social media posts surfaced in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots,” falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and espoused conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

A spokeswoman for Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares confirmed Monique Miles’s resignation and said that her posts, first reported by The Washington Post, had been unknown to the office before Thursday morning.

”The Attorney General has been very clear — Joe Biden won the election and he has condemned the January 6th attack,’’ spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said in a statement.

The Washington Post reported that it had obtained screenshots of the Facebook posts by Miles, authenticated them with people who interacted with Miles, and shared them with Miyares’s office.

The newspaper reported that the social media comments from Miles were not publicly visible but that Miles said they had not been deleted.

Advertisement

Miles, who could not immediately be reached by the AP for comment, told the Post in an e-mail that the posts were being taken out of context and were shared in a “character assassination to stir up controversy.”

Associated Press

Trump backer joins Wis. governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. — A state lawmaker who has won praise from former president Donald Trump for his attempts to reverse President Biden’s win in Wisconsin filed paperwork Thursday to run for governor, a move that would shake up the Republican primary.

State Representative Timothy Ramthun, a conspiracy theorist who was also disciplined last month by Republican leadership over false election claims, filed paperwork with the state creating a gubernatorial campaign committee on Thursday. The move came after his campaign website was up briefly on Wednesday before being taken down after he was contacted by news outlets.

Ramthun did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was lieutenant governor under Scott Walker, and former US Senate candidate and Marine Kevin Nicholson were already in the Republican field.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, also a purveyor of false claims that Trump won the 2020 election, is endorsing Ramthun and said he will appear at a Saturday rally in Wisconsin to launch Ramthun’s candidacy.

Associated Press

S.C. lawmaker visits Trump Tower to vow fidelity to ex-president

Spurned by Donald Trump, Representative Nancy Mace, Republican of South Carolina, traveled to New York Thursday and stood on the sidewalk across from Trump Tower to pledge her fidelity to the former president — and warn against backing her primary rival.

On Wednesday, Trump endorsed Katie Arrington, who is challenging Mace in the Charleston-based 1st Congressional District. Standing in Manhattan, Mace recorded a video describing herself as one of Trump’s “earliest supporters” in 2015, someone who traveled to seven states to campaign for him and a strong proponent of Trump administration policies.

She also argued that nominating Arrington in the June 14 primary could cost the GOP the seat.

“If you want to lose this seat once again in the midterm election cycle to Democrats, then my opponent is more than qualified to do just that,” said Mace, who emphasized that she won the seat back for Republicans.

Mace drew Trump’s ire in 2021 after she blamed him for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, accusing him of inciting the crowd with his rhetoric and false claims that the election was stolen. Trump, Mace told NBC’s “Meet the Press” just days into her first congressional term, “put all of our lives at risk.”

Trump, who supported Mace in her 2020 bid against Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham, turned against her and became a vocal supporter of Arrington, a former Defense Department official who entered the primary on Tuesday. Arrington has echoed his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and has accused Mace of being a “sellout.”

Washington Post