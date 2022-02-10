fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fire erupts at large Bar Harbor hotel closed for winter

Updated February 10, 2022, 1 hour ago
Flames from the Bluenose Inn are seen, Thursday in Bar Harbor, Maine. The Bluenose Inn, a large hotel in Bar Harbor caught fire Thursday, with flames shooting through the roof and smoke visible from miles away.(Bill Trotter/The Bangor Daily News via AP)Bill Trotter/Associated Press

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A large hotel in Bar Harbor caught fire Thursday, with flames shooting through the roof and smoke visible from miles away.

The multi-story Bluenose Inn was closed for the winter, and no one was inside the building, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze late Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Smoke billowed toward the College of the Atlantic, and Route 3 was closed to traffic and filled with fire trucks.

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Bluenose Inn, Thursday in Bar Harbor, Maine. The Bluenose Inn, a large hotel in Bar Harbor caught fire Thursday, with flames shooting through the roof and smoke visible from miles away.(Bill Trotter/The Bangor Daily News via AP)Bill Trotter/Associated Press

The fire engulfed most of an annex building directly across the parking lot from the inn’s main building. The main building burned down in the 1990s and was later rebuilt.

A person who answered a call to the inn declined comment. Bluenose owner Layfayette Hotels also declined comment.

