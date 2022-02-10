Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for mixing up Gestapo and gazpacho

(Bloomberg) -- It was supposed to be a strongly-worded attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Instead, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene got her chilled soup and her Nazi secret police mixed up.

In an interview with One America News Network’s “Real America with Dan Ball” show, Greene accused Pelosi’s “gazpacho police” — that should surely have been gestapo — of spying on lawmakers.

“Not only do we have the D.C. jail, which is the D.C. gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives.”