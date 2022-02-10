fb-pixel Skip to main content

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for mixing up Gestapo and gazpacho

By Alex Millson Bloomberg,Updated February 10, 2022, 47 minutes ago
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.Eric Lee/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- It was supposed to be a strongly-worded attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Instead, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene got her chilled soup and her Nazi secret police mixed up.

In an interview with One America News Network’s “Real America with Dan Ball” show, Greene accused Pelosi’s “gazpacho police” — that should surely have been gestapo — of spying on lawmakers.

“Not only do we have the D.C. jail, which is the D.C. gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives.”

Twitter quickly erupted with jokes and memes lambasting Greene’s blooper.

Greene, whose personal Twitter account was permanently banned in January after she repeatedly violated the platform’s rules about spreading Covid-19 misinformation, later took to her official account to post a lame joke about the supposed spies being “thrown in the goulash.”

