NYC set to fire up to 3,000 workers who refuse vaccine

About 95 percent of the city’s 370,000 workers have received at least a first dose — an increase from 84 percent when the mandate was first announced in October. About 38,400 city workers have received at least one dose since October, but 12,000 workers are still unvaccinated.

The city’s municipal worker vaccine mandate, among the most strict local measures during the pandemic, required existing city employees like police officers, firefighters and teachers to receive at least one dose of the vaccine, and many of those workers must do so by Friday.

New York City is expected to fire up to 3,000 municipal workers Friday for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the mayor’s office — a figure that represents less than 1 percent of the city workforce but is still possibly the largest worker reduction in the nation tied to a vaccine mandate.

“We need people to be vaccinated,” Mayor Eric Adams said in an interview last week on NY1. “We don’t want to terminate anyone."

Other cities like Boston and Chicago have also moved to require vaccination for city employees, and have faced serious pushback from unions and workers. In other places like San Francisco, Washington state and Massachusetts, hundreds of workers have lost their jobs, although most have complied with mandates.

Many medical experts say mandates are effective in persuading more people to get vaccinated, which they say is essential to helping prevent the spread of the virus. Mandates at companies and elsewhere have been typically successful once implemented, including at private companies like Tyson Foods.

On Monday, a group of New York City workers protested the vaccine mandate by walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, carrying signs that said “Fire Fauci” and “Unvaccinated Lives Matter.” Some workers will likely challenge any firings in court.

Of the 12,000 unvaccinated workers in New York, about 3,000 who were on unpaid leave as of late January could be the first to be terminated. In addition, roughly 1,000 other new city employees must show proof of two doses by Friday.

City officials have suggested that the number of people fired may drop as more city workers get vaccinated just before the deadline.