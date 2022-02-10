Panic buttons sought by US hospitals as pandemic brings violence spike

It’s a far cry from the daily appreciation rituals at the onset of COVID-19 and has prompted the American Hospital Association to petition for funding for items like lighting, locks and security training as part of a recent request for an additional $25 billion in government funds.

Rising violence and harassment in hospitals is the latest stress for health-care workers -- and the latest strain on facilities’ finances as the world enters the third year of the pandemic.

US hospitals battling the pandemic are again asking for federal support, but this time it’s for panic buttons instead of protective gear.

“It’s hard to be in health care right now,” said Cynthia Kelleher, Chief Executive Officer of the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute, where patients include those just off ventilators for COVID-19. “It’s even harder if you feel threatened at your job.”

The rate of violent incidents more than doubled during the pandemic to 2.53 per 1,000 visits compared with 1.13 in the three months before the pandemic and there’s a positive association between the case rate and the rate of violence, according to a study last year from a group of Mayo Clinic authors who looked at incidents in an emergency room at a large academic hospital in a small Midwestern city.

Simple assaults, which don’t involve weapons, jumped to 14.2 per 100 beds in 2020 from 10.9 the previous year, according to an annual survey by the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety Foundation. The rate of violent crimes was 1.7 per 100 beds in the same period compared with 1.4, the organization said, cautioning that the sample size was small.

The situation is raising turnover and expenses, AHA spokesman Colin Milligan said in an interview. Hospitals and other facilities have already been grappling with a surge in costs for staffing and equipment while profitable elective procedures decline and staff depart burned out from the pandemic. Violence had been ticking up even before the pandemic, with health-care workers about five times more likely to suffer injuries than other workers in 2018, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The vulnerability of being a patient or family member and the weariness people are feeling with the pandemic are all factors in the unrest at facilities, said Kelleher, who serves on a violence prevention advisory group for the hospital association. “People are under a lot of pressure,” she said in an interview. “It doesn’t seem to take a lot to trigger people.”

Among incidents making headlines in the past couple weeks were a shooting of a patient in the emergency room of Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx and an attack by a visitor that seriously injured an ICU nurse at Ochsner Medical Center outside of New Orleans. More common are threats and harassment, including on social media, Kelleher said.

Care delays due to pandemic staffing shortages have led to more violence by patients, said Maureen May, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals, a union. May now works in a locked unit but said she’s been hit, shoved, kicked and spit on during her 37 years as a nurse. “COVID has made it worse,” she said.

California adopted a health-care violence prevention law in 2014, and a bill introduced in Congress by Democratic Representative Joe Courtney last year has passed the House. Pennsylvania has also passed and introduced measures to protect health-care workers, including one that allows hospital staff to omit their last names on identification badges.

It’s not just hospitals. There’s been an increase in harassment of workers in groceries, restaurants and airlines during the pandemic. But critically ill COVID patients in hospitals are a particularly explosive situation, said Martin McGahan, who co-heads Alvarez & Marsal’s health-care turnaround practice.

“You cannot let people walk in and out of a hospital and you can’t let people be bedside, and that’s hard for people to take.”