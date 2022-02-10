Q and A: Why does it matter if deer are getting infected with the coronavirus?

We asked Kaitlin Sawatzki, a postdoctoral scholar who is one of the leaders of research on coronavirus in animals underway at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, to talk about the coronavirus in animals and the concerns about deer.

The most recent, published in the journal PNAS this week, found “multiple spillovers from humans, followed by efficient deer-to-deer transmission” of the virus in white-tailed deer in Iowa. The study warned that the deer, with an estimated US population of 25 million, could become “a major reservoir host” of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

It’s a mystery how they caught it, but white-tailed deer, those timid woodland creatures that you glimpse as they bound away through the woods, are being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, according to scientific studies.

Advertisement

She answered questions both in writing and in a telephone interview. Here’s what she said:

What animals have been shown to have the coronavirus?

Other than humans, the most common animals known to be able to be infected to date have been cats, dogs and farmed mink, all of which belong to the carnivora family, which includes mostly meat-eating mammals. But we’ve also seen infections in animals that are very different than carnivora, such as deer and hamsters. We expect this virus will only be able to infect mammals, so animals like birds, reptiles and insects aren’t affected. There is a wide range of potentially vulnerable mammals, though few seem to develop serious disease like humans at this time.

Why does it matter if deer get the coronavirus?

Animals, but particularly wildlife, may need to become a consideration in SARS-CoV-2 control and prevention. Ongoing transmission in US deer may be the beginning of a true new host animal. where the virus can mutate and adapt in a new environment. This same thing could happen to any vulnerable wildlife able to sustain transmission. This may cause disease and death in animals that are already on the brink of extinction - and may pose a potential risk to humans.

Advertisement

How could humans be affected?

Any infected individual, human or animal, provides the virus an opportunity to mutate. Right now, humans are providing plenty of opportunities for mutation, but infected animals offer a different environment for the virus to mutate and adapt to - we call this “host adaptation.” New mutation pressures could result in viral changes that make it less or more dangerous to humans. We see this effect in influenza, which is naturally in wild waterfowl but can rapidly adapt and become more transmissible and virulent in mammals when it spills over.

Has the virus spilled back into humans before?

Animal to human transmission can and has happened with SARS-CoV-2. There is excellent evidence of this from European mink farms, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it has happened multiple times with other animals as well. However, right now, animals appear to play a negligible role in the current pandemic. The big concern is that future, highly mutated variants may emerge from new animal hosts after humans have better controlled the virus and our population immunity is down.

Have any deer in Massachusetts been found to have the coronavirus?

State surveillance testing of white-tailed deer found one positive for coronavirus in December. This isn’t surprising in light of deer being found positive across a large amount of the United States, everywhere from Oklahoma to Florida and Maine. This is probably nationwide at this point.

Advertisement

What is the Tufts project examining?

The Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine’s CoVERS study has been testing domestic, zoo and wild animals (though not deer) for evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection to better understand the risk and role of animals in a zoonotic (animal and human) pandemic. The ongoing transmission among white-tailed deer is an indicator that this virus is in the environment and could have serious consequences for both wildlife and public health. Our study has produced three papers and research is continuing.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.