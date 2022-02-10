Some Trump records taken to Mar-a-Lago clearly marked as classified, including documents at ‘top secret’ level

While it was unclear how many classified documents were among those received by the National Archives and Records Administration, some bore markings that the information was extremely sensitive and would be limited to a small group of officials with authority to view such highly classified information, the two people familiar with the matter said.

The existence of clearly marked classified documents in the trove — which has not previously been reported — is likely to intensify the legal pressure that Trump or his staffers could face, and raises new questions about why the materials were taken out of the White House.

Some of the White House documents that Donald Trump improperly took to his Mar-a-Lago residence were clearly marked as classified, including documents at the “top secret” level, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The markings were discovered by the National Archives, which last month arranged for the collection of 15 boxes of documents from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Archives officials asked the Justice Department to look into the matter, though as of Thursday afternoon FBI agents had yet to review the materials, according to two people familiar with the request.

It remained unclear whether the Justice Department would launch a full-fledged investigation. The files were being stored in a sensitive compartmented information facility, also known as an SCIF, while Justice Department officials debated how to proceed, the two people familiar with the matter said.

Like others in this story, the people spoke on the condition of anonymity. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a statement: “It is clear that a normal and routine process is being weaponized by anonymous, politically motivated government sources to peddle Fake News. The only entity with the ability to credibly dispute this false reporting, the National Archives, is providing no comment.”

Trump’s years-long defiance of the Presidential Records Act, which requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, e-mails, faxes, and other written communications related to a president’s official duties, and other unusual record-keeping practices have long drawn scrutiny. In 2018, for example, Politico reported on his penchant for ripping up official documents. But in recent weeks, Trump’s activities have generated new attention — in large part because of the House select committee’s investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

The Washington Post reported late last month that some of the White House records the National Archives turned over to the committee appeared to have been torn apart and then taped back together. The Post later reported that officials had recovered 15 boxes of presidential records from Mar-a-Lago, and that they suspected Trump had possibly violated laws concerning the handling of government documents — including those that might be considered classified.

A “top secret” classification is applied to information where unauthorized disclosure “could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security,” according to the Archives’ information security oversight office.

Officials even keep secret some of the mechanics of how the government categorizes and stores its secrets, but in daily practice often refer to classified systems as “the high side” and unclassified government systems as “the low side.” On the high side, there are different types of classified information within “top secret” that are restricted to smaller groups of officials on a need-to-know basis, including a broad category referred to as Special Access Programs, or SAP.

Even with documents marked classified found where they don’t belong, prosecutors have a high legal bar to get to criminal charges. Prosecutors would have to prove someone intentionally mishandled the material or was grossly negligent in doing so — which can be a steep hurdle in its own right. And Trump, as president, would have had unfettered latitude to declassify material, potentially raising even bigger challenges to bringing a case against him.

Former federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack said that some of the laws about classified information require someone to act “without authorization, and potentially the president would be able to argue he gave himself that authorization.”

But — regardless of whether a criminal case could be substantiated — Van Grack said that “the FBI would want and need to review the information and conduct an investigation to determine what occurred and whether any sources and methods were compromised.”

It is not precisely clear who packed up the classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, or how they got there in the first place. Trump was very secretive about the packing of boxes that were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago last month, and did not let other aides — including some of his most senior advisers — look at them, according to people close to him.

During his time in the White House, Trump often took official documents with him to his residence to review, accruing piles of records over time, according to people familiar with Trump’s record-keeping practices.

Although that is not in itself necessarily unusual, the documents would pile up. One White House staffer said it became a problem that eventually led records staff to search for materials in classified burn bags, which are used to dispose of documents.