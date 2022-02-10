Canadian truckers, the Greatest Generation, and service to others

The Canadian trucker protest has struck a chord on both sides of the COVID-19 debate (“Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over COVID protests,” BostonGlobe.com, Feb. 6). To some, the protesters are bold warriors standing for independence and individual freedom against draconian vaccine mandates. Others see protesters as selfish rebels inflicting disruption and chaos on the residents of Ottawa.
Freedom and independence are positive values, but they run a distant second to collective responsibility, service to others, and personal sacrifice. Furthermore, protesters who loudly voice their entitlement to their rights are restricting the freedom of Ottawa residents and denying their individual rights.
I can’t help but compare Canadian protesters to the “Greatest Generation,” who were called to national service to defend the free world. What if our grandparents had paralyzed cities to oppose military conscription? If they had been less willing to sacrifice, less eager to serve the common good, more concerned about their own rights than the safety of their country, the result would have been the triumph of fascism. No Jewish, Roma, or LGBTQ person would be left alive in Nazi Europe.
Paul Gregory Smith
Brigadier General, US Army, retired
Ashburnham