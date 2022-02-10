Canadian truckers, the Greatest Generation, and service to others

The Canadian trucker protest has struck a chord on both sides of the COVID-19 debate (“Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over COVID protests,” BostonGlobe.com, Feb. 6). To some, the protesters are bold warriors standing for independence and individual freedom against draconian vaccine mandates. Others see protesters as selfish rebels inflicting disruption and chaos on the residents of Ottawa.

Freedom and independence are positive values, but they run a distant second to collective responsibility, service to others, and personal sacrifice. Furthermore, protesters who loudly voice their entitlement to their rights are restricting the freedom of Ottawa residents and denying their individual rights.