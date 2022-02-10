To combat lingering crisis from Mass. and Cass, attack root causes

There is much work to be done to repair the multiple systems failures that have produced what has been called the “Mass. and Cass” crisis. (“Tents are gone, but Mass. Cass crime remains,” A1, Feb. 4). The tents are down in the neighborhood, but the region (not just the city) still lacks affordable housing and adequate, evidence-based approaches to mental health and substance use disorders.

Neighborhood associations, merchants, and public officials would do well to look at root causes and support legislation now pending at the State House — for example, An Act Ensuring Access to Addiction Services would end the practice of civilly committing people to prisons and jails in Massachusetts for substance use treatment and ensure those resources go into more evidence-based, community-based treatment.