Brigham and Women’s is right to decline heart transplant to unvaccinated patient

We are moved by the stories of individuals who will die without needed transplant, but in this case, we hear only the plight of Ferguson. I wonder about the stories of the other heart transplant candidates waiting for this singular life-saving help.

Re “ Crowd protests Brigham’s action against anti-vaccine heart patient, ” Metro, Feb. 7): While my heart goes out to David Ferguson Jr. and his family as they struggle with the trauma of his cardiac illness, Brigham and Women’s Hospital is on well-supported moral and clinical ground in its decision to decline transplant in this case. The responsibility of the organ donation centers and the clinicians they work with is to use their best judgment to provide the limited number of available organs to individuals with the best chance of survival.

How is a decision to be made when not everyone can get what he or she needs? By considering who has the best likelihood of successful and healthy transplantation.

Ferguson’s decision to decline COVID vaccination is his to make. However, his right to free choice is not accompanied by a right to “free demand.” His unvaccinated condition leaves him highly susceptible to illness, especially after transplant.

So the choice is his: Get vaccinated so he is a good candidate for the needed heart transplant, or remain unvaccinated and not be a suitable candidate for transplant.

It seems a hard pill to swallow. Perhaps a shot is easier.

Martha Jurchak

Chestnut Hill

The writer is the former director of Brigham and Women’s Hospital Ethics Service.