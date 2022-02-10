Listen to the experts on coexisting with coyotes

It was disappointing to see the Globe lean into old tropes when it comes to living alongside coyotes, all while state wildlife biologists urge tolerance and coexistence (“Coyotes are seemingly everywhere these days. And there aren’t many hunters standing in their way,” BostonGlobe.com, Feb. 7). Thanks to MassWildlife, concerned citizens, and advocacy organizations, there has been so much progress in the Commonwealth when it comes to living with wildlife — from the end of cruel wildlife killing contests to increased understanding about living alongside our wild neighbors. In stark contrast, the article turned to conjecture — framing what wildlife officials have previously characterized as rare and largely human-caused coyote bites as commonplace and implying false equivalencies between banning cruel body-gripping traps and coyote conflicts with humans.

Instead of alarmism, the most effective path forward is the one promoted by our own state wildlife officials: continued employment of proven strategies to coexist alongside our wild neighbors, such as removing attractants, monitoring pets when outside (especially during peak coyote mating season), and using humane harassment strategies to let wildlife know they are unwelcomed nearby.