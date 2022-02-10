Loving sports can make you a better person

It was then that I, a Bills fan since the first Bush administration, asked for what felt like the zillionth time, Why do I keep doing this to myself? When your team’s just suffered brutal defeat, it feels logical to swear off your fandom for good. And stereotypes about couch-potato fans — content to live vicariously rather than engage with the world — drive home the message that cheering your team is a waste of time.

It was a 13-second stretch that would live in infamy. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had just marched his team to a last-minute playoff touchdown, grabbing the lead with only a couple of plays to go. Then Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, in his own inimitable fashion, rallied his squad to the tying field goal — and the go-ahead overtime touchdown.

But after I cooled off, I tried to look at my fandom more philosophically. If I was going to keep doing this to myself (as, after the haze of defeat passed, it was clear I would), could I find value in it no matter the outcome? There was a kind of solidarity, I realized, in knowing that someone like Josh Allen — outsize talent, work ethic, and all — faced staggering defeat just like the rest of us. It made failure seem a lot less embarrassing. That thought pushed me to take more creative risks like sending out essay proposals and starting a new book, even though I knew the projects might flop.

Research confirms what I was beginning to suspect: Approached the right way, being a sports fan can make you a better, more fulfilled person. Not only does fandom satisfy deep human desires to feel alive and connect with others, it can inspire people to rally when the chips are down, to strive for greatness, and to move closer to what Aristotle called eudaimonia — the highest level of human flourishing.

“Sport models the kind of virtues that we really do need to get us through life, the kind of resilience and inner strength that we need every particular moment,” says Angie Hobbs, a philosophy professor at the University of Sheffield, in the United Kingdom. “If we need to see these virtues displayed and modeled, then sport is a fantastic vehicle. In peacetime, it’s possibly one of the very best vehicles we have.”

Bills fans during overtime of the Jan. 23 playoff game in Kansas City. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The idea that sports elevate the lives of fans as well as players is an old one. Planners designed the ancient Greek Olympics, which drew tens of thousands of spectators, to advance the cultural ideal of aretē — a state of excellence and moral virtue. Through the Industrial Revolution and into the 20th century, as organized sports leagues gained traction, so did the notion that fans absorbed the determination they saw on the field. “The thorough-going fan is distinctly benefited mentally, physically, and morally by spectator-participation in his favorite sport,” psychiatrist Abraham Brill, one of Freud’s contemporaries, wrote in 1929.

In recent years, sports psychology studies have confirmed some of fandom’s benefits. “There’s an important aspect of this pastime that is more than just ‘Oh, I’ll turn the ball game on, I’ll watch it,’” says Daniel Wann, a psychologist at Murray State University. “It is a powerful way to assist individuals in meeting basic, fundamental psychological needs.”

Wann’s studies show that people who identify with a sports team enjoy higher levels of vitality — defined as an “experience of possessing energy and aliveness” — than people who do not. Engaged fans also describe their devotion as a source of meaning in life. In part, this is because fandom supplies a social group people can tap into. “It gives you this sense of fitting in,” Wann says. Sports fans, he’s found, experience less loneliness and alienation — and those social connections are especially crucial in later life, since isolated older people have higher rates of heart disease and premature death.

Watching greatness unfold in competition can also spur people to pursue important goals. When an interviewer asked American astronaut Sally Ride what drove her to achieve, she pointed to her sports fandom. “Billie Jean King inspired me to excel,” she said. “And when I wanted to be the first woman in space, her determination and enthusiasm motivated me. Her spirit is infectious.” Likewise, sports-fan college students in one study had higher GPAs than non-fans, as well as higher graduation rates.

Billie Jean King holds up the championship trophy in 1973 after winning the Wimbledon singles tournament for the fifth time. Associated Press

Of course, fandom also has pitfalls. Sports stars can influence die-hard fans for ill as well as good (see: Ray Rice’s domestic violence arrest, Aaron Rodgers’ waffling about his COVID vaccine status). And fans must resist the impulse to brood after a spiraling defeat. If your fandom is so rabid that a loss sours your outlook for days or weeks on end, Hobbs says, you’ve taken things too far. “Keep it in some perspective against the awful things in the world,” says John Fina, former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman and now a proud member of the #BillsMafia fan base. “The outcome of any sporting event has never cured cancer.”

But in measured doses, sports fandom can be a master class in maintaining perspective, in meeting any result with acceptance and grace. “The players themselves — and this is their great platform — they can model what success and victory look like when done well. They can also model how to lose well, how to take responsibility for it, and then say, ‘OK, we’ve acknowledged the defeat, we’ve acknowledged what we’ve got wrong, we have a plan in place to fix it,’” Hobbs says. “In terms of our moral progress through life, it can be almost more helpful to see defeat modeled well than victory modeled well.”

Fictional heroes who face adversity, from Homer’s Odysseus to Rey Skywalker of “Star Wars,” can also serve this role-modeling purpose. Yet the classic hero’s journey has a formulaic structure. When you watch an action film, you know the heroes will eventually triumph, barring some avant-garde plot inversion. Sports, in their unpredictability, are much more like real life, Wann points out. We don’t know if we’ll succeed at what we set out to do any more than this year’s Bengals or Rams knew they’d make it to the Super Bowl.

Fenway Park erupts as Carlton Fisk rounds the bases to end Game 6 of the 1975 World Series. Dick Raphael/photo

Sport’s open-endedness helps explain its unique power to enthrall and inspire. Investing deeply in players’ fortunes, however uncertain, is a potent metaphor for engaging in life full tilt, as New Yorker writer Roger Angell recognized. Angell’s gripping report on the 1975 World Series (in which his Red Sox rallied to win Game 6, only to lose the series) was also a rejoinder to those who called fandom a waste of time.

“What is left out of this calculation, it seems to me, is the business of caring — caring deeply and passionately, really caring — which is a capacity or an emotion that has almost gone out of our lives,” Angell wrote. “It no longer matters so much what the caring is about, how frail or foolish is the object of that concern, as long as the feeling itself can be saved.”

The stated purpose of games — whacking a ball, hurling a prolate spheroid into an end zone — is basically arbitrary. Fans’ transcendent emotions, and the real possibilities they awaken, are anything but.

Elizabeth Svoboda, a writer in San Jose, Calif., is the author of “What Makes a Hero?: The Surprising Science of Selflessness.”