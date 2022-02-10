This regressive ‘tax’ should go

It was one of more than 100 policy measures included in Baker’s budget, which this week is the subject of legislative hearings. Those hearings will no doubt focus far more attention on nearly $700 million in proposed tax cuts — many of them long overdue and timely — than on this comparatively minor fee cut, probably costing the state less than $9 million in foregone revenue. But it should not get lost in the usual legislative shuffle that is the months-long budgetary process on Beacon Hill. This proposal deserves to make the final cut.

One policy proposal tucked into Governor Charlie Baker’s $48.5 billion state budget bill — a measure to end the practice of collecting fees from prisoners released on parole or probation — is one such small thing that would relieve a financial burden on those reentering society.

“Raising state revenue from convicted individuals and their families who are too poor to pay is counter-productive,” a Boston Bar Association report released in 2017 found. “Scraping together enough money to pay these types of fees reduces household income and ‘compel[s] people living on very tight budgets to choose between food, medicine, rent, child support, and legal debt,’ ” the report noted, quoting from a research paper aptly titled “Drawing Blood from Stones.”

Those released on parole are required to pay $80 monthly in supervision fees. Those on probation — currently a population of some 53,000 individuals — pay either $50 or $65 a month. A landmark criminal justice reform bill passed in 2018 waives the fees for parolees for the first year and for those on probation for the first six months.

Still, probation fees amounted to about $7.9 million last year, according to state officials, down from $20.2 million in 2016, prior to the change in the law. Parole fees add another $200,000 a year.

The bar association report also noted that failure to pay those fees can lead to what it called “the most Draconian consequence” — a default ruling that lands a probationer or parolee back in prison in the vicious cycle that can be the criminal justice system.

The special commission set up under last year’s police reform bill to investigate structural racism in the state parole system came to the same conclusion in its report issued at the end of last year. “The available data demonstrates that there are significant wealth disparities across race in Massachusetts, most negatively impacting Black and Hispanic/Latino individuals,” the final report found. “Given this, financial barriers and fees imposed on parolees may pose greater problems for parolees of color. Removing these fees where possible will alleviate the burdens placed on parolees and allow them to focus on rehabilitation and re-entry.”

Criminal-justice-related fees and fines — and their impact on outcomes — are getting a fresh look as states begin to reimagine public safety and look to make progress on recidivism rates.

A bill signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom of California went into effect last July, eliminating 23 different criminal justice administrative fees. New York Governor Kathy Hochul pledged to eliminate parole supervision fees in her State of the State address this year. Legislatures in Maryland and Delaware are considering bills to eliminate similar fees. Multnomah County, Ore., has already scrapped parole and probation supervision fees.

The BBA report, which identified some 20 different court fees and fines that can be assessed in Massachusetts, noted they “are a minuscule part of the [state] budget and operate as a regressive tax on individuals who are too poor to pay.” A number of legislative committees and commissions of years past have agreed.

This modest proposal certainly shouldn’t be the last word on fixing problems within the criminal justice system that fall hardest on those least able to pay, but it should at least be a beginning.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.