After blockbuster split, Kevin Durant snubs James Harden in NBA All-Star Game draft

James and Durant were appointed All-Star captains after leading the Western Conference and Eastern Conference, respectively, in All-Star votes. Per the rules of the draft, James received the first vote among the pool of starters because he was the overall leading vote-getter. Durant then received the first pick among the pool of reserves for the draft, which was televised on TNT.

Sending a clear message hours after the Nets dealt a disgruntled Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster trade, Durant snubbed his former running mate seven times during the NBA's All-Star Game draft on Thursday, forcing Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to select Harden with the last pick in the draft.

James Harden didn’t want to be teammates in Brooklyn, so Kevin Durant didn’t want to be teammates at the upcoming All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Seeking to captain the winning team for the fifth straight year, James selected Giannis Antetokounmpo with the first pick. He then filled out his lineup with Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Jokic.

Durant, who will not play in Cleveland because of a knee sprain, selected Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, and Trae Young. Tatum was initially selected as a reserve but was promoted to the starting pool because of Durant’s injury.

The drama ramped up when it came time to pick the reserves, once it became clear that Durant was intent on not selecting Harden. Once the dust settled, Durant selected Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, LaMelo Ball, and Rudy Gobert.

"When somebody wants out, you let them go," TNT's Charles Barkley said of Durant's draft strategy. "Don't let them come back."

Durant tried to maintain a straight face through the draft as the TNT commentators ribbed him for passing on Harden, who was acquired by the Nets in a January 2021 blockbuster from the Houston Rockets.

"I'm going to need some size, for sure, especially with Giannis and LeBron James," Durant said, explaining his final pick. "I need somebody to offset that. Rudy Gobert."

James, meanwhile, selected Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell and Fred VanVleet before getting Harden with the final pick. After the draft, he inquired whether Harden, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, would be healthy in time for the Feb. 20 All-Star Game.

"He got traded. He's healthy now," Barkley quipped. "He's rubbing some Icy Hot on it right now. He's playing the next game."

This marked the second straight year that James and Durant found themselves involved in a roster roast during the All-Star draft. Last year, James and Durant left Mitchell and Gobert, who are teammates on the Utah Jazz, as the last two picks.

“There’s no slander to the Utah Jazz,” James explained at the time, drawing laughter from Durant. “You’ve got to understand, just like in video games growing up, we never played with Utah. As great as Karl Malone and John Stockton was, we would never pick those guys in video games.”