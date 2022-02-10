In blockbuster deal, Nets trade James Harden to 76ers for Ben Simmons, per reports

The Brooklyn Nets are trading superstar James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for disgruntled guard Ben Simmons, according to multiple reports.
Simmons hasn’t played yet this season while he waited for a deal to come together after asking for a trade from Philly.
The Nets will also receive Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks. The Sixers will receive Paul Millsap as well.
This story will be updated.
