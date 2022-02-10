NBA trade deadline: Celtics deal Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford to Spurs for Derrick White

If the Celtics pick 1-4, the pick will be retained by Boston.

The Celtics have agreed to trade guard Josh Richardson, forward Romeo Langford, and a protected 2022 first-round pick to the Spurs in exchange for guard Derrick White, according to a league source.

Meanwhile, James Harden is headed to Philadelphia. The 76ers were finally able to deal Ben Simmons, sending him to the Nets in exchange for the superstar.

Earlier in the day, the Celtics agreed to trade guard P.J. Dozier and forward Bol Bol and a future second-round pick to the Magic in exchange for a future second-round pick, multiple league sources confirmed.

The players were acquired in a trade with the Nuggets last month and both are out indefinitely with injuries. It is a cost-saving move that pushes the Celtics below the luxury tax threshold and also creates some flexibility by opening two roster spots.

The Celtics continued to inquire about other upgrades. According to a league source, several teams remain interested in backup point guard Dennis Schröder, who is on an expiring $5.9 million contract, but the source said there was about a 50-50 chance of a deal being completed.

Another league source said Boston’s current six-game winning streak has shifted president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’s approach a bit. Boston has been dominant since its regular starting lineup returned, and coach Ime Udoka has settled on an eight-man rotation that includes Schröder, Richardson and Grant Williams.

Dozier and Bol were acquired from Denver in a three-team deal that sent Juancho Hernangomez to the Spurs. Dozier is out for the year after tearing his ACL in November, and Bol will be sidelined for two more months after undergoing foot surgery.

