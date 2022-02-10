Celtics trade recently acquired (and injured) Bol Bol, P.J. Dozier to Magic

The Celtics have agreed to trade guard P.J. Dozier and forward Bol Bol and a future second-round pick to the Magic in exchange for a future second-round pick, multiple league sources confirmed.

The players were acquired in a trade with the Nuggets last month and both are out indefinitely with injuries. It is a cost-saving move that pushes the Celtics below the luxury tax threshold and also creates some flexibility by opening two roster spots.

With less than three hours left before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline, the Celtics continued to inquire about other upgrades. According to a league source, several teams remain interested in backup point guard Dennis Schröder, who is on an expiring $5.9 million contract, but the source said there was about a 50-50 chance of a deal being completed. The source said the team has no plans to trade guard Josh Richardson.