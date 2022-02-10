College players are doing their part for the US men’s hockey team at the Olympics

The first pieces fell into place Dec. 27 when John Vanbiesbrouck was named general manager and former Boston University coach David Quinn head coach . As for putting the team together, they would look to take a different approach from 2018, when the squad was made up mostly of Americans playing in Europe or the AHL, and a few college players — Denver’s Troy Terry , Harvard’s Ryan Donato , and Boston University’s Jordan Greenway . All three are now playing in the NHL.

When the NHL announced Dec. 22 that it would not participate in the Olympics, USA Hockey was tasked with assembling a coaching staff, as well as a roster, in a very narrow window ahead of its first game in Beijing Feb. 10.

“Not to take anything away from that team, but one thing when we got to South Korea, we found that the three college guys that we had carried a lot of the load for us,” said Ben Smith, personnel director for the 2018 team.

Smith had recruited Quinn when he was an assistant coach at BU in the 1980s, and as head coach at Northeastern in the 1990s, he helped launch Quinn’s coaching career by bringing him on as an assistant. In 1996, Smith was named coach for the US women’s Olympic hockey team.

Smith held various titles for USA Hockey over the next 25 years before he retired from his post last summer. The Gloucester native had spent much of his time attending college games to evaluate players for the US National Junior team, and would prove to be a valuable resource for Quinn and Vanbiesbrouck.

“He had a great grasp of the players we were talking about,” said Quinn.

Boston University goalie Drew Commesso, left and Boston College defenseman Drew Helleson, right, were in action for the US men's hockey team's opening win in the Olympics. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

The goal this time was to get more college kids on board, but with the cancellation of the World Junior Championships Dec. 29 due to a COVID outbreak, there was speculation that players would be reluctant to leave their teams and travel to Beijing. Part of that was due to erroneous reports that players would have to quarantine for two weeks before departing the US, and then serve an additional quarantine upon the conclusion of the Olympics.

Quinn said players should be able to return to their teams upon the conclusion of the competition, and aren’t expected to miss many more than six games.

“There was a lot of misinformation,” said Quinn. “They’re going to be able to get back in a short period of time. We’re not going to be held hostage in China.”

There are 15 college players on the 2022 squad, including Boston College senior forward and captain Marc McLaughlin of Billerica, and junior defenseman Drew Helleson. Harvard forwards Sean Farrell of Hopkinton and Nick Abruzzese also were selected, as well BU goalie and Norwell native Drew Commesso. Hingham’s Matty Beniers, a sophomore at Michigan and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, is also on board.

Additionally, BC forward Jack McBain and Northeastern goalie Devon Levi are on loan to Team Canada.

“You’re not an Olympian for a month, you’re not an Olympian for a year. You’re an Olympian for a lifetime, and there are not many Olympians walking around in this world,” said Quinn. “There are fewer gold medal Olympians walking around this world, so I think everybody realized the magnitude of this opportunity we’ve been presented.”

The timing was not ideal, with the Games going on during final stretch of the regular season, and locally, coinciding with the Beanpot.

“I know the short-term pain for the coaches and teams, but it’s an incredible honor for the athlete,” said Quinn. “Every school is going to be able to point to these guys as Olympians, and the schools should be proud. It’s a testament to all of the programs that we’re taking players from.”

The strategy of going young appears to be working early on, with seven of the eight goals in the US’s 8-0 win over China Thursday scored by a player currently in college. Farrell had three goals and two assists, while Commesso recorded 29 saves and Beniers added a goal.

Farrell’s 5 points were the second-most ever scored by a US man in a single game at the Olympics. Harvard legend Bill Cleary had 6 points against Germany in 1960.

Touching moment

On a night filled with many highlights, the most emotional moment of Monday’s opening round of the 69th men’s Beanpot came in the second period of the first game, when BU’s Matt Brown scored to give the Terriers a 3-1 lead over Harvard, then immediately pointed up as he was mobbed by teammates.

Brown’s gesture was his way of honoring his mother, Debbie, who died Jan. 30 at 51. His teammates traveled 4½ hours to Carlstadt, N.J., for the services.

“I thought he was terrific. He really handled himself well,” said coach Albie O’Connell. “He’s a passionate guy. He probably has a heavy heart right now, but I think he’s probably looking up, thinking about his mother when he’s scoring the goal.”

O’Connell said the team found out about what Brown was going through Jan. 25 as the Terriers were about to play at UMass. The junior forward played that night, scoring a goal and adding an assist in a 6-4 win.

“I was really happy for him [Monday], he played really hard,” said O’Connell. “He obviously can be a difference maker. He drew a penalty, scored a goal, and was involved offensively, which we need him to be.”





