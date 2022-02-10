Dave Fazio nets his 500th win as Andover boys’ basketball coach

The second-ranked Warriors took care of business on the road, using a strong second half to defeat Lawrence — the same town Fazio grew up in and the same venue where he earned win No. 400 — in a 63-41 Merrimack Valley Conference victory Thursday night.

“When you have done something for so long, eventually the numbers are going to add up,” he said with a laugh.

After being doused with four buckets of water by his team, 33-year Andover boys’ basketball head coach Dave Fazio finally had a moment to reflect on his monumental 500th career win with the program.

Advertisement

Fazio has steered the ship for Andover since 1989-90 and has the program at 14-0 this season. Along the way, he’s watched a community grow up around him and continue to support him.

“To win 500 games at Andover in one community just speaks volumes to the administrators [and] this community for supporting me,” said Fazio, who also coached two seasons at Dracut. “If you think about it, there’s so many coaches who last a year or two years. I mean, 33 years is a long time.”

Andover fought to a 2-point halftime lead before shutting down the Lancers (6-7) for the remainder of the contest. Aidan Cammann (14 points), Rohit Srinivasan (10 points), Danny Resendiz (10 points), and Richie Shahtanian (8 third-quarter points) spearheaded the MVC win.

“We just had a really good second half defensively, which turned into some easy shots,” Fazio said.

Fazio has attended weddings for former players, and their children now participate in his basketball camps. His own son, DJ, is now an assistant coach for Andover.

With the new milestone in his pocket, Fazio continues to develop greatness; his undefeated squad is led by five seniors who Fazio has worked with since elementary school.

Advertisement

“This team is a really special team,” he said. “So to kind of make a run with this team and [do] what we’re doing — honestly, it’s more about them than it is about me.”