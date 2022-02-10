EMass boys’ hockey: Hingham’s Aiden Brazel headlines Players of the Week

Max Aguiar, Somerset Berkley — The Raiders stopped Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk’s 25-game unbeaten streak thanks to the senior forward’s hat trick Wednesday, including the game-winner with 5:54 to go.
Aiden Brazel, Hingham — The Harbormen’s top scorer, a junior right wing, had a hat trick in Sunday’s Ed Burns Hockey Classic semifinal win over Wellesley, then scored the overtime goal Wednesday to beat Duxbury, 1-0.
Gabe Brissette, Wakefield — For the second time in as many weeks, the Warriors senior goalie gets the nod after posting his third consecutive shutout Saturday (18 saves, 1-0 win over Melrose), then adding 29 saves in Wednesday’s 5-1 win over Middlesex Freedom leader Stoneham.
Will MacLean, Burlington — The sophomore forward delivered consecutive hat tricks for the Red Devils in a pair of 6-3 wins, Sunday against Walpole and Wednesday vs. Melrose.
Colin McIver, Sandwich — The junior center started his week with a hat trick and assist in a 9-1 Canal Cup win over Bourne, then added three goals over two games against Barnstable (3-3 tie Monday, 5-1 win Wednesday).
James Sullivan, Scituate — The Sailors trailed D1 Marshfield, 2-0, with nine minutes left Saturday before the sophomore left wing took over, scoring a pair of power play goals, then capping his hat trick with the overtime winner.
Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.