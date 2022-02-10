Fight for racial equality in the NFL shouldn’t mean eliminating the Rooney Rule

Named for the forgotten first Black NFL head coach and founded in 2003 by civil rights lawyers Cyrus Mehri and the late Johnnie Cochran Jr., the Fritz Pollard Alliance is on the front lines of what has become the cause célèbre of Super Bowl week — the troubling stalling of progress on racial equality in head coaching hires. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spent most of his State of the League address on Wednesday trying to answer for it, and he attended the Fritz Pollard Alliance’s annual awards luncheon on Thursday in downtown LA as a display of solidarity and to show how seriously he takes the issue.

LOS ANGELES — The Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation is ground zero for moving the ball forward when it comes to leveling the playing field for coaches, scouts, and front office personnel of color. That is its entire mission, and the message of that mission has never been more pertinent.

The league’s primary weapon in this fight is the Rooney Rule, mandating interviews for minority candidates in hiring searches for head coaches, general managers, coordinators, and senior-level front office roles. The Rooney Rule isn’t perfect, and teams have gotten exceedingly good at skirting its true spirit. It would be a huge mistake for the league to simply junk the Rooney Rule in its search for answers to a vexing question — how do you turn equity policies into actual equity? That’s not the answer. It would only worsen matters.

“The Rooney Rule was never intended to be the primary indicator for ownership decisions,” Fritz Pollard Alliance executive director Rod Graves told me. “It still comes down to those people making the decisions. What the Rooney Rule supports is that we have representation at the table. I think that should always be the case.

“I do believe that representation is important, but don’t mistake the presence of the Rooney Rule to take the responsibility of ownership decisions.”

Graves has long been in the trenches on these issues, and he understands them from nearly all angles.

He has been someone trying to ascend to a general manager’s job, serving as GM and vice president of football operations for the Cardinals from 2003-12. He has worked with ownership to select a coach. He has worked in the league office as senior vice president of football administration. He’s a 63-year-old Black man who grew up in Texas.

Graves built a Super Bowl team in 2008 with the Cardinals, who came a couple of Santonio Holmes toes away from winning a Lombardi Trophy. Graves is the guy who drafted Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin. How would he assess the progress in the league since his Super Bowl season?

“Well, it’s not enough,” he said. “It’s certainly not enough, given the fact we’re not only a robust league in terms of resources and so forth, but in this day and time with the numbers that we’re discussing we should be much higher.

“When I look at the talent across the league and talk to the men and women that are out there I know what they bring to the table. The fact that they’re not getting the opportunities they deserve as leaders is something I’m deeply concerned about.”

There was no net gain in minority coaches this offseason after two teams who fired Black coaches, the Dolphins and Texans, ended up hiring Black coaches.

The number of minorities remains at five, including three Black coaches — Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and new hires Mike McDaniel (Miami) and Lovie Smith (Houston). The other two are Robert Saleh of the Jets, and Ron Rivera of the Commanders, who was in attendance at the Fritz Pollard event.

It’s easy to be cynical about where the NFL stands, and a relevant number of coaches and scouts of color are, privately. That alone should give the NFL pause.

The interviews and hires have to feel genuine. Smith’s hire in Houston is a good example. The Texans indicated they wished to hire former quarterback Josh McCown, who has zero coaching experience above the high school level. That became politically impossible in the wake of deposed Dolphins coach Brian Flores’s landmark discrimination lawsuit with Flores also a finalist for the job in Houston.

Suddenly, Smith was the out-of-nowhere compromise candidate. It smacked of cover-your-behind corporate tactics from the Texans, who had Smith in their building all along, never promoted him as a candidate at all, didn’t even commit to him returning as defensive coordinator, and then magically hired him after Flores leveled his lawsuit.

Therein lies the dilemma for Black coaches: Do you take an interview or a job opportunity that doesn’t seem genuine simply because you know there are so few opportunities granted to people that look like you?

There is a pro football procrustean bed for minorities. If they participate in sham interviews, aiding and abetting teams circumventing the intent of the Rooney Rule, they are perpetuating a broken system. But if they turn down those interviews for the greater good they damage their chances for career advancement.

“Well, I’ll have to make this point, I do believe there are owners out there who are fair, open, and willing to give opportunities. We’ve seen it in certain areas,” said Graves.

“I always believe and encourage people to come in, give it their best shot, make the best impression that you possibly can. Hopefully, if you’re not chosen maybe there is some sort of residual positive benefit down the road that may work for you.”

At the heart of solving the NFL’s diversity deficit is a need more for people doing the right thing than writing the perfect policy. It’s easy to point to numbers and data and precepts. But the actions of one group of people are having a profound effect on another group of people. That’s what is at the core of this fight for diversity.

“I do believe that ownership needs to be more visible in the solutions process if we’re going to get better as a league,” said Graves. “If we’re going to push this issue forward and minimize these types of frustrations down the line we can’t do it without a commitment from owners.”

He’s right, and he’s the right guy to get powerbrokers to the table.

“I have great respect and support for the work you all do and what I would call our mission, not just your mission, our mission,” Goodell told the crowd. “This wasn’t something we said had a finish line. This is work that continues. What we’ve done here at this stage still is unacceptable, and we are committed to making the changes necessary to get there.”

But one of those changes shouldn’t be abandoning the Rooney Rule.

